Peach Bowl 2022: How and Where To Watch

The Peach Bowl is an annual college football bowl game played in Atlanta since 1968. This year’s event will see the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs compete on Saturday, December 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time for their second-ever matchup. The game also doubles as a 2022 College Football Playoff semifinal.

While the Bulldogs are the reigning national champions, a win for the Buckeyes would mean returning to the national championship game for the second time in three years. As such, the competition is sure to be fierce, making the game a must-watch for followers of the two teams and fans of college football in general.

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia When: Saturday, December 31, 2022

Saturday, December 31, 2022 Channels: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Teams: Ohio State Buckeyes & Georgia Bulldogs

Streaming services to watch the Peach Bowl

You can watch the 2022 Peach Bowl on ESPN, which is available on streaming services including Sling TV, FuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Watching via a streaming service is an affordable and flexible alternative to cable.

Watch the Peach Bowl on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Sling TV offers three packages; Sling Orange with 31 channels for $40 per month, Sling Blue with 41 channels also for $40 per month, and Sling Orange & Blue with 47 channels for $55 monthly. None of the packages offer a free trial.

People who want to watch the Peach Bowl will be best served by either the Orange or Orange & Blue plans as both of these give access to ESPN. The Blue plan does not give access to ESPN but does include other sports networks like NFL Network and Fox Sports 1. Other popular channels available in all plans include CNN, Cartoon Network, Comedy Central, History Channel, Lifetime, and TNT.

The relatively low cost of Sling TV packages compared with other streaming services makes it a great choice for people who want access to a limited number of popular live TV channels without paying a premium.

Watch the Peach Bowl on FuboTV

FuboTV

For fans who want to watch the Peach Bowl, FuboTV has three plans that include ESPN. The Pro plan has 124-plus channels for $69.99 per month, Elite includes 178-plus channels for $79.99, while Ultimate has 214-plus channels for $99.99. All FuboTV packages offer access to major networks including ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel, and National Geographic.

FuboTV is especially well-suited to sports fans, as it includes networks covering NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, MLS, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, college sports, and more. All FuboTV packages offer a seven-day free trial.

Watch the Peach Bowl on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM offers four plans, all of which include ESPN. The $69.99 per month Entertainment plan includes 75-plus channels, Choice has 105-plus channels for $89.99, Ultimate has 140-plus channels for $104.99, and Premier features 150-plus channels for $149.99. A free trial is available for each plan.

All plans include major networks like CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, TNT, CNN, Comedy Central, National Geographic, and the Disney Channel. Unlike many other streaming services, the Choice, Ultimate, and Premium plans also include regional sports networks, making them a worthwhile investment for fans who want to follow local teams.

Watch the Peach Bowl on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Hulu offers two live TV streaming packages, both of which include 75-plus channels, the Hulu on-demand content library, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. Hulu + Live TV costs $69.99 per month for all of the above. For access to the Hulu, Disney, and ESPN content libraries with no ad breaks, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV costs $82.99 per month. No free trials are available.

The live TV networks available include CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, FX, ESPN, AMC, and Crunchyroll. There are also plenty of live sports on ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, and CBS Sports Network.

However, what really sets Hulu + Live TV apart from competitors is the extensive on-demand content that’s included. In addition to original shows and movies in the Hulu library, like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “The Great,” subscribers also get access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus libraries, making the service well-suited to people who want extensive entertainment options.

Watch the Peach Bowl on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers one main plan, the Base plan, with 100-plus channels for $64.99 per month. There is no free trial. The Base plan gives access to channels including ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, AMC, CNN, Food Network, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon. For sports fans, there are options including ESPN, FS1, and NFL Network.

Unlike many other streaming services, YouTube TV includes regional news networks in many areas. Although it is not the cheapest service, subscribers get access to a relatively large channel list for the price.

Best streaming service to watch the Peach Bowl

Watching the Peach Bowl via a live TV streaming service is an affordable and flexible alternative to cable. Streaming is generally less expensive and means you can watch from multiple devices either at home or elsewhere.

The best streaming service to use to watch the Peach Bowl depends on your priorities. Dedicated sports fans might feel it’s worthwhile signing up for a service like FuboTV or DIRECTV STREAM that comes with access to plenty of other live-streaming sports events. However, for fans who simply want access to ESPN to watch the Peach Bowl, the affordable cost of Sling TV is hard to beat.

FAQs

How can I watch the Peach Bowl without ESPN?

Instead of watching the Peach Bowl on ESPN, you can also stream the game live via the ESPN app or website. To do so, you will need an ESPN Plus subscription, which costs $9.99 per month.

Where’s the Peach Bowl this year?

The Peach Bowl is an annual event that takes place in Atlanta. The 2022 edition will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Where can I watch the Peach Bowl?

You can watch the Peach Bowl on ESPN. Alternatively, you can livestream the game through the ESPN app or website with an ESPN Plus subscription.