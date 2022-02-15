6 Los Angeles Rams head coach candidates to replace Sean McVay if he steps down

Coming off the biggest victory of his young career, could we see Sean McVay actually resign from his post as the Los Angeles Rams head coach? According to the youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach himself, it’s a possibility.

If McVay did decide to hang up his clipboard and whistle, who would take over as coach of the Rams as they look to repeat as league champions? Here are six Los Angeles Rams head coach candidates who could take over for McVay if he decides to walk away.

Trading for Sean Payton

Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Payton stepped away from the New Orleans Saints after the 2021-22 football season concluded. But it’s not difficult to see why he might want to leave a situation that ranks as the worst salary cap situation in the NFL, with no quarterback of the future. Despite previously ranking as the ten highest-paid coaches in football, Payton seems to have his eye on getting involved in the media side instead, where he will be compensated just as well, if not better.

However, what if the Rams wanted to continue their all-in approach, by swinging a trade for a proven Super Bowl-winning head coach such as Payton? He’s never ruled out a return to coaching, and likely still wants to be at the helm of an NFL team, he just doesn’t want to lose. With the Rams, Payton could return to coaching and win right away, allowing him to save his media career for later.

Jim Caldwell reunites with Matthew Stafford

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season as the team’s starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford led them to the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory in team history. He’s not going anywhere. Yet, if McVay leaves, the Rams will need to find another head coach who can help get the most out of Stafford.

Perhaps there is no better candidate than an old pal of his, Jim Caldwell, who coached Stafford for four seasons in Detroit. Caldwell has always spoken highly of Stafford, even after being let go by the organization following consecutive 9-7 finishes. More importantly, Stafford has great respect for Caldwell.

While he received a few head coaching interviews in this hiring cycle, Caldwell is currently a free agent, free to negotiate with any team. Perhaps the Rams, with Stafford at the helm would be the perfect fit for everyone involved.

Brian Flores receives a real opportunity

Credit: BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK

Let’s be honest, from the sounds of the aftermath, Brian Flores never had a legitimate chance with the Miami Dolphins. Despite the disconnect from ownership looking to lose, Flores wasn’t having any of that nonsense.

Early on in the hiring cycle, Flores seemed like a sure bet to be hired in one of the nine available head coaching vacancies, perhaps his looming class-action lawsuit had some impact, although some teams are staunchly saying otherwise.

Still, Flores remains as qualified a candidate as any other, and after posting a 10-win, then a nine-win season in Miami, he should appeal to the LA Rams as well.

Super Bowl brings Jim Harbaugh to LA

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

For now, Jim Harbaugh’s back at Michigan, but does he truly want to be? By all appearances he’d much prefer to be the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach by now, pursuing his first Super Bowl ring. Although that never worked out.

Meanwhile, Rams general manager Les Snead isn’t afraid to make a splash. Hiring Harbaugh away from Michigan would certainly qualify. Harbaugh wants to return to the pros, he just needs the right opportunity where he feels he can win right away, plus a large check. The Rams can offer a competitive atmosphere and likely won’t balk at his asking price.

Kevin O’Connell ruins the Minnesota Vikings’ plans

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By now, we all know that Kevin O’Connell is set to become the next head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. Or is he? With McVay’s immediate future seemingly up in the air, we haven’t heard a peep since the Rams won Super Bowl LVI regarding KOC’s status with the Vikes.

If you’re O’Connell, and the Rams gig opened up, why wouldn’t he prefer to stick with the devil he knows?Players already know what he offers, he just helped them win on the biggest stage, and likely has the full support of the locker room. Although we never saw it as a possibility at the time, it shouldn’t shock anyone if O’Connell decided to stay in LA if McVay wants out. That’s just business. Sorry, Minnesota.

Los Angeles Rams promote Raheem Morris from within

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most sensible hire for the Los Angeles Rams is simply to promote defensive coordinator Raheem Morris from within. Morris wasn’t as popular as one would expect in this hiring cycle, only interviewing with one team, but after winning the Super Bowl, some teams might reconsider if given another opportunity.

Morris has been hired to be a head coach before, but it was a decade ago. He’s since rebuilt his reputation and remains a top defensive mind. It’s easy to see the respect he’s earned from elite players such as Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and more on the Rams defense.

If Sean McVay soon takes his hair gel to a TV set near you, the Rams would be smart to promote from within, if not, they might risk losing the locker room, which wouldn’t send a good message to the existing members of the team that just won a Super Bowl.

