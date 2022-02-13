What a Matthew Stafford contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams will look like

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is having the most success that he’s seen throughout his career this season with his new team.

Acquired from the Detroit Lions last winter, Stafford is looking to lead his Rams to a win over the underdog Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The backdrop here is Stafford’s below-market contract and the fact that he’s more than likely in line for a huge extension once the Rams’ offseason comes calling.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported ahead of the big game that the Rams will work with Stafford and his agent, Tom Condon, on a contract extension this offseason.

Matthew Stafford contract: 5 years, $135 million, $27 million annually

Stafford, 34, will be entering the final year of his contract in 2022 barring an extension. He’s slated to count a mere $23 million against the cap. As for the quarterback’s average annual salary, he ranks 13th at that position in the NFL.

What will a Matthew Stafford contract extension look like?

The first thing we must look at here is the length of a potential contract extension. As we’ve seen with Tom Brady and Drew Brees in recent years, quarterbacks of Stafford’s ilk can still perform at a high level into their 40s. As for the former No. 1 pick from Georgia, he might be coming off his best ever regular-season performance.

Matthew Stafford stats (2021): 67% completion, 4,886 yards, 41 TD, 17 INT, 102.9 rating

Los Angeles exhausted multiple first-round picks to acquire Stafford from Detroit last offseason. It did not do this under the guise of him being a short-term option in Southern California.

“I don’t think we did it thinking two years. Based on his age, you can legitimately think five to seven, eight years if you look at what Drew (Brees) has done. I don’t know if we’re going to get into Tom Brady, right? Too many things going. But with quarterbacks of his pedigree, a lot of those guys have played into their late 30s, for sure. So that was definitely the vision with Matt.” Rams GM Les Snead on Matthew Stafford (April, 2021)

This is a clear indication that that Rams are preparing for Stafford to be in their uniform for the next several seasons. That leads us to believe a five-year extension could very well be in the cards.

Looking at the ever-evolving quarterback market, there’s every reason to believe that Stafford is looking at north of $40 million annually on a contract extension this spring. Right now, three quarterbacks are earning $40 million per season.

In addition to this, Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson are earning $35-plus million on an annual basis. Given Stafford’s track record and his success in the quarterback’s first season with the Rams, he’s looking at surpassing those totals.

So, if we’re set at $40 million per season, the next question becomes contract length and number of guaranteed cash at signing. Again, there’s no reason to believe Stafford can’t play into his late 30s. A five-year extension should be in the offering.

If this is indeed the case, fully guaranteed cash at signing has to be the next focus. These numbers are absolutely huge when it comes to other top-flight signal callers around the NFL.

A five-year deal would likely bring Stafford $95 million guaranteed — bringing us to our prediction.

Projected Matthew Stafford contract extension: 5 years, $200 million with $95 million guaranteed.

