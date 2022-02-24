Amazon reportedly might make a strong push for Sean McVay

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As Amazon looks to build its dream broadcast booth for “Thursday Night Football”, the company could reportedly be planning to make a serious run at Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Amazon acquired the exclusive rights to TNF beginning in 2022, paying $1 billion per year to stream one of the NFL’s weekly primetime games. In preparation for the company’s full immersion into streaming live sports, some of the top NFL analysts and sports broadcasters have been targeted for a new TNF booth.

For months, many have anticipated that legendary play-by-play man Al Michaels would sign a deal with Amazon worth up to $11 million per year. Meanwhile, executives have also been searching for a lead analyst who Michaels wants to work with at his new home.

Troy Aikman and Peyton Manning seemed to be the primary targets. However, ESPN signed a new deal for the ManningCast and Aikman just signed a huge contract to become the analyst for “Monday Night Football” in 2022.

Will Sean McVay leave the Rams?

Now, per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Amazon could make a serious run at McVay with an offer that would make him one of the highest-paid TV analysts in sports.

Landing McVay won’t be easy. The Rams’ head coach committed to returning in 2022 and is headed for a massive contract extension after winning the Super Bowl. However, the 36-year-old coach also made it clear that he doesn’t want to spend decades going through the intensive grind that is NFL coaching.

At the very least, McVay could listen to Amazon and use the company as leverage against the Rams. If Los Angeles isn’t willing to offer him $18-plus million per year, he can take $15 million from Amazon and live a more relaxed, enjoyable life.