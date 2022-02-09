ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ coverage to include Peyton and Eli Manning through 2024 season

ESPN’s simulcast of “Monday Night Football” this past season featuring former NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning and Peyton Manning was a smashing success.
The two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks shared air time with some tremendous characters on ESPN 2, bringing in the likes of Marshawn Lynch and others for interviews.
While the Mannings might have bigger things on their minds moving forward, they will continue with the Manning Cast broadcast through the 2024 NFL season. ESPN made the announcement on Wednesday.
Monday Night Football to continue with Manning Cast through 2024
Interestingly enough, this report comes at a time when Peyton Manning has entered the bidding to buy the Denver Broncos. He’s competing with fellow former Broncos quarterback John Elway, among others, for what would be a record purchase of a North American professional sports team.
The older Manning continues to have his hands in a bunch of projects and has been bandied about as a potential NFL front office head. As for Eli, he retired following the 2019 season and also seems to be in high demand.
All of this comes with NFL broadcast networks preparing for major shake ups. That includes Amazon targeting big-name individuals for its exclusive airings of “Thursday Night Football” starting next season.
As for Peyton and Eli Manning, they will be involved in more projects outside of “Monday Night Football” through Omaha Productions.
“The extension will add a fourth year (through 2024 season) for Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, featuring a 10-game annual slate of alternative productions to ESPN’s traditional Monday Night Football telecast. Additionally, the agreement calls for alternative presentations (with other hosts) for UFC, college football and golf to be produced by Omaha Productions in collaboration with ESPN.”ESPN statement on “Monday Night Football” and Manning Cast