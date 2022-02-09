ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ coverage to include Peyton and Eli Manning through 2024 season

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts Hall of fame Quarter back Peyton Manning Indianapolis Colts receives his hall of fame rings at halftime of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s simulcast of “Monday Night Football” this past season featuring former NFL quarterbacks Eli Manning and Peyton Manning was a smashing success.

The two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks shared air time with some tremendous characters on ESPN 2, bringing in the likes of Marshawn Lynch and others for interviews.

While the Mannings might have bigger things on their minds moving forward, they will continue with the Manning Cast broadcast through the 2024 NFL season. ESPN made the announcement on Wednesday.

Monday Night Football to continue with Manning Cast through 2024

Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Retired American football player Peyton Manning before the game against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Interestingly enough, this report comes at a time when Peyton Manning has entered the bidding to buy the Denver Broncos. He’s competing with fellow former Broncos quarterback John Elway, among others, for what would be a record purchase of a North American professional sports team.

The older Manning continues to have his hands in a bunch of projects and has been bandied about as a potential NFL front office head. As for Eli, he retired following the 2019 season and also seems to be in high demand.

All of this comes with NFL broadcast networks preparing for major shake ups. That includes Amazon targeting big-name individuals for its exclusive airings of “Thursday Night Football” starting next season.

As for Peyton and Eli Manning, they will be involved in more projects outside of “Monday Night Football” through Omaha Productions.