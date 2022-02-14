Can media actually pry Sean McVay from the Los Angeles Rams?

In the lead up to their Super Bowl LVI win, there were a ton of rumors that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay could step away from that role. Now the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl, the 36-year-old McVay has long flirted with a potential role in the media.

That’s come to light in a big way recently.

“At the combine two years ago, I heard he would leave for Monday Night Football. I think he wants to win a Super Bowl. If he wins a Super Bowl, yeah, I can see it.” NFL executive to Mike Sando of The Athletic

Sando went on to note that many executives around the NFL shared a similar sentiment at the time. It’s insane to think about. A young head coach trading in the fame that came with bringing a Super Bowl title back to Los Angeles for a job in the media.

With that said, Sean McVay didn’t really shoot down these rumors after he led his Rams to a thrilling win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Sunday evening.

“I’m so happy for this team right now. So happy to be associated with it. We’re gonna enjoy tonight.” Sean McVay to reporters (February 13, 2022)

While he opened up the line of questioning with a firm “no” on retiring from his current gig, it’s clear McVay has had this on his mind for some time. The question here is if the media world can actually pry the respected head man from the NFL sidelines.

Sean McVay has to be looking at the money

Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay speaks flanked by Vince Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LVI winning coach and most valuable player press conference at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Put it this way, CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo earns as much annually as six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots. Could this be McVay’s way of creating negotiating power in potential contract extension talks with the Los Angeles Rams? We wouldn’t put it past him.

Then again, the finances might dictate a move to the booth. Amazon is going all in when it comes to pursuing top-level talent for its exclusive “Thursday Night Football” package starting next season. That includes both Al Michaels and Troy Aikman.

Amazon is paying $1 billion per season from 2022-32 to have exclusive rights to the mid-week broadcast. It will back up the Brinks Truck for talent such as McVay. That goes without saying.

Sean McVay talked about personal life and starting a family

Jul 28, 2018; Irvine, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay (left) and girlfriend Veronika Khomyn during training camp at UC Irvine. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

McVay is slated to get married to Veronika Khomyn this offseason. At 36 years old, he’s thought a lot about starting a family and what coaching in the NFL might do to that goal.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends, whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said. “I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can’t predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that. “I don’t really know. I know I love football and I’m so invested in this thing and I’m in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them.” Sean McVay to ESPN (February 11, 2022)

We’ve seen all-time great players retire from the NFL at a young age to pursue something different in life. For some, that was the physical toll the game took on them. For others, it was about having more time to spend with their families.

While McVay would spend a lot of time away from his soon-to-be wife and the family he wants to build as a media personality, it wouldn’t take up the time he’s currently spending as an NFL head coach.

In the end, it would be surprising if McVay stepped away from the Rams after a mere five seasons and following their first Super Bowl title in Los Angeles. But it wouldn’t be the craziest thing we’ve seen recently around the NFL world.

