5 worst NFL quarterback perfomances from Week 2, including Russell Wilson

Matt Ryan was downright disastrous in the Indianapolis Colts' shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Sunday's NFL Week 2 action. Russell Wilson was not much better in his home debut as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback. These are among the five-worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 2.

Matt Ryan was downright disastrous in the Indianapolis Colts’ shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars during Sunday’s NFL Week 2 action. Russell Wilson was not much better in his home debut as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback. These are among the five-worst NFL quarterback performances from Week 2.

This isn’t the Atlanta Falcons iteration of Matt Ryan

How bad was Matt Ryan in Sunday’s shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars? He averaged a mere 6.5 yards per attempt while putting up 164 net passing yards on 30 attempts. Ryan also threw three interceptions against zero touchdowns. Statistically speaking, it was the former NFL MVP’s worst single-game outing since all the way back in 2013.

Matt Ryan stats (2022): 60% completion, 547 yards, 1 TD, 4 INT, 5 fumbles, 63.9 QB rating

At 37 years old, there’s a chance that Ryan has simply hit that proverbial wall. However, Indianapolis’ lack of pass-protection in front of him has also played a role here. Ryan has been hit 18 times and sacked seven times through two games. The Colts must do a better job of providing him with a clean pocket if they want to overcome an ugly 0-1-1 start to the 2022 NFL season.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields continues struggles

It’s one thing to struggle in monsoon-like conditions like we saw at Soldier Field in Week 1. It’s a completely different thing to throw a total of 11 passes in perfect conditions. That’s what we saw from Fields in Chicago’s ugly 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday night. One now has to question whether Chicago’s new coaching staff has faith in Fields actually putting the ball in the air.

“I just think you need balance. At the end of the day, we’d like to be 50/50 in a game that you’re able to do that and we want to have balance for sure because it keeps the defense honest … [Offensive coordinator] Luke [Getsy] knows that. Justin knows that. We know that. So we’re going to create that.” Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said following Sunday’s loss

Chicago ran the ball 27 times compared to 11 pass attempts. The team did so while it was playing from behind in the second half. That shows a lack of trust in Fields. And in reality, the sophomore quarterback has gotten off to a disastrous start to his second NFL season.

Justin Fields stats (2022): 54% completion, 191 yards 2 TD, 2 INT, 69.2 QB rating

Until Chicago allows Fields to air it out some, there’s going to be questions about his ability to be a franchise quarterback in the Windy City. A lack of trust in him from Chicago’s new brass adds another layer to this.

Questions abound for Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints

It was noted ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 2 game that Winston would be playing with three fractured vertebrae in his back. For a quarterback who suffered a torn ACL last season, that can’t be seen as a good thing. And in reality, it likely impacted Winston’s performance in a big way as he threw three interceptions in a 20-10 loss to the Buccaneers.

With that said, Winston’s overall performance during Week 2 of the NFL season was disastrous. He averaged less than six yards per pass attempt while putting up 206 net passing yards on 40 attempts. That’s just not going to cut it moving forward. Whether this leads to Andy Dalton getting a shot in the Bayou moving forward remains to be seen.

Mitch Trubisky is not the answer for the Pittsburgh Steelers

When looking at NFL quarterbacks this season, there’s very few who have been under such a microscope as Mitch Trubisky. Pittsburgh has rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett behind him on the depth chart. Pickett played well during the preseason, leading to a quasi quarterback battle between the two.

If the first two games are any indication, Trubisky could be benched sooner rather than later. The former No. 2 overall pick of the Chicago Bears has thrown two touchdowns against one interception while avraging 5.1 yards per attempt. He put up 155 net passing yards on 33 attempts in Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots. That’s just laughable.

Russell Wilson lays an egg in home debut with the Denver Broncos

At one point on Sunday against the lowly Houston Texans, Wilson had completed 7-of-21 passes for 99 yards and an interception. While he was able to lead the Broncos to a comeback hom win against Houston, there certainly has to be some questions about what we’re seeing from Wilson early in his career with the Broncos.

Russell Wilson stats (Week 2): 14-of-31 passing, 219 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 66.4 QB rating

“It’s the National Football League, there’s going to be adversity. There’s going to be tough times. There’s going to be tough games,” Wilson told reporters after Sunday’s game, via the Broncos’ official website.

Inked to a record-breaking $242.59 million extension before he even played a regular-season snap with Denver, the onus is clearly on Wilson to improve moving forward. It won’t come easy during NFL Week 3 against a familiar foe in that of the San Francisco 49ers and their elite defense.