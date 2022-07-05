Seattle Seahawks not interested in Baker Mayfield trade

The entire Baker Mayfield saga with the Seattle Seahawks took another turn on Tuesday. Seattle has been linked to the Cleveland Browns quarterback ever since they traded Russell Wilson and once Cleveland added Deshaun Watson to the mix.

We now have more information on this via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The insider notes that the Seahawks have no real interest in Mayfield.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen with Baker Mayfield but the Seahawks have never really been that interested in him.” Rapoport said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee show

This is somewhat interesting in that myriad reports have surfaced over the past several weeks that the Seattle Seahawks are indeed interested in the former No. 1 pick. One report even went as far to conclude that a trade is near. Another suggested that Seattle isn’t merely interested in Mayfield, it would consider a contract extension.

Related: Seattle Seahawks schedule and game-by-game predictions

Latest Seattle Seahawks, Baker Mayfield report changes the dynamics big time

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mayfield just recently noted that he’s all but done with the Browns. He remained away from off-season activities and will not take part in training camp later this month. That’s led to suggestions a trade could be in the cards.

Baker Mayfield contract: $18.86 million cap hit in 2022; free agent in 2023

It’s the contract that could be holding things up on this end. Cleveland was willing to cover about half of Mayfield’s contract in trade talks with the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately for the Browns, Carolina didn’t bite.

Related: Seattle Seahawks training camp schedule and storylines

As for Seattle, it seems content with Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing for the starting job during training camp. Right now, it seems that Smith is ahead in the race to be QB1. Either way, it’s not an ideal scenario for Pete Carroll and Co.

As for Mayfield, a recent report suggests that a mystery team could be in on the enigmatic quarterback after some struggles a season ago.

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 61% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT, 83.1 QB rating

Despite these struggles, Mayfield has proven he can lead a team to the playoffs. The 27-year-old signal caller posted an 11-5 record as Cleveland’s starter in 2020 — tallying 26 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

We have no idea who the mystery team could be. What we do know is that Cleveland might be forced to acquire a stopgap starter in case Watson’s suspension is long-term. That’s where San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could come into play. Even then, it seems unrealistic to believe that the 49ers would want to take on Mayfield.

As it stands, Mayfield to the Seattle Seahawks now seems as good as dead.