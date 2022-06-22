Seattle Seahawks open to Baker Mayfield trade, contract extension

Boy, how things can change on a dime around the NFL. For most of the offseason, a Baker Mayfield trade to the Seattle Seahawks seemed to be nothing more than a pipe dream.

Seattle has noted publicly that it is more than happy to go into training camp with Geno Smith and Drew Lock competing to replace the recently-traded Russell Wilson.

Perhaps, head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider saw enough of the two during off-season workouts.

According to CBS Sports’ NFL insider Josina Anderson, Seattle has a high level of interest in the former No. 1 pick and are open to signing him to a contract extension.

Remember, Mayfield has been away from Cleveland Browns offseason activities following their decision to trade for embattled quarterback Deshaun Watson back in the spring. The two sides are headed for a divorce. But until recently, it seems that only the Carolina Panthers had fleeting interest in Baker Mayfield. That’s obviously changed.

Related: Looking at the Seattle Seahawks QB situation

Baker Mayfield trade to the Seattle Seahawks in the cards?

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying that Mayfield would be a significant upgrade over both Lock and Smith in Seattle. The larger issue here is his cap hit for the 2022 season.

Baker Mayfield contract: $18.86 million salary in 2022; free agent in 2023

If Seattle were able to extend Mayfield following a trade, it could lower his 2022 cap number. It would also lock him up in the Pacific Northwest long-term. That’s a win-win for both sides given that Mayfield is a signal caller without a home and the Hawks find themselves in quarterback purgatory.

Prior to an injury-plagued and drama-filled 2021 campaign, Mayfield looked to be ascending the ranks of young quarterbacks. He led the Browns to a surprising playoff appearance in 2020 — putting up a career-best performance in the process.

Baker Mayfield stats (2020): 63% completion, 3,563 yards, 26 TD, 8 INT, 95.9 QB rating

Any move to acquire Mayfield wouldn’t cost the Seattle Seahawks too much in terms of draft pick compensation given that Cleveland isn’t in a strong position to negotiate right now.