5 running back options for the Indianapolis Colts who aren’t Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts’ situation with Jonathan Taylor has yet to be resolved, but Tuesday’s deadline to find a trade partner is fast approaching. There are several options available if the Colts move on from Taylor, with a handful of teams reported to have a strong interest in acquiring the star running back.

So far, only Miami’s initial offer has been reported and rejected by the Colts. However, the two teams continue working together to find a suitable deal.

New head coach Shane Steichen has success utilizing a running back by committee approach, which could serve the team well if a Taylor trade gets executed. Regardless, let’s look at five options to replace the All-Pro running back Taylor should he be traded from the Colts.

Zack Moss

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

During the course of last season’s turbulence, the Colts were able to strike a deal with Buffalo to swap failed draft picks. Nyheim Hines was sent to Buffalo, while Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round pick were sent to Indianapolis. It took some time, but Moss eventually got some major playing time and shined with it.

His best performance was in the season finale. This game was just another example of why the Colts didn’t need to spend big money on extending Taylor. Moss started the offseason as the starter and was making a strong case to be in the lineup in Week 1 until he broke his forearm at practice. Moss’ expected return has him back for Week 1, but it will be curious to see if the team plays him right away or wants to get their ballcarrier some practice first.

Deon Jackson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Deon Jackson surprised everyone last season with his Week 6 performance.

12 rushes, 42 yards, 10 catches, 79 yards, 1 TD

He may not be best suited to run between the tackles. He is better suited to be a pass-catching back who is competent between the tackles. And it depends on what the Colts do with both Moss and signing any players who are cut. It’s certainly possible that Jackson is the Week 1 starter.

Evan Hull

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Evan Hull was a bit of a surprise pick for the Colts in the draft to some. Mainly because, at the time the team had the aforementioned Taylor, Moss, and Jackson on the roster. Fast forward to the now, and it’s looking very much like Hull could end up being a very integral piece to the offense. He’s receiving rave reviews for his pass blocking and overall performance in the preseason. Maybe he’s Vick Ballard 2.0.

Jason Huntley

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Huntley is certainly not a household name. He’s been in the NFL for two years now, and both came while in Philadelphia with Steichen. The former New Mexico State product does offer versatility as someone who can also perform on special teams. His familiarity with the head coach, ability to catch passes out of the backfield, and contributions on special teams will most likely keep him on the 53-man roster. This will be his best chance to showcase his talents while lined up in the backfield.

Leonard Fournette

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

If it hasn’t become apparent yet, most of this group of running backs are better suited as pass catchers than between the tackles. Currently, Moss is the best and most physical running back in the group. This team would be wise to add another between-the-tackles bruiser to help spell and limit some wear and tear on Moss. Enter current free agent Leonard Fournette.

His best days as a leadback are most likely over at this point in his career. However, maybe he has one last hurrah left in him. Fournette not only can be a strong inside runner but can also be an adequate pass-catcher as well. This would help disguise what type of play the Colts are going to run.

Signing Fournette would most certainly come with some backlash, considering the Colts currently aren’t open to paying Taylor. However, the situation between the organization and the player seems to have deteriorated to the point of no return. If the Horseshoe decided not to spend money on a running back, they could elect to keep Jake Funk on the roster. But he would have a lot of work to do to get any meaningful playing time.

