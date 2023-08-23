Indianapolis Colts give Jonathan Taylor trade deadline, 2 teams have made offers

It was earlier this week that the Indianapolis Colts gave 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. Said move came after Taylor himself requested to be dealt from the organization after comments from owner Jim Irsay.

We’re now hearing more on this situation, and it’s rather telling. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Indianapolis has given Taylor a Tuesday deadline to find a suitable trade partner.

Holder also notes that six teams have already inquired about Taylor’s availability with two having made a trade offer to Indianapolis for the star back.

This coming Tuesday is not a random deadline. Teams must cut their rosters from 90 to 53 by Tuesday afternoon. For the Colts, this is all about finding out what their roster is going to look like ahead of Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor career stats: 3,841 rushing yards, 802 receiving yards, 4,643 total yards, 36 TD

It’s no surprise that multiple teams have shown interest in the former All-American. Throughout his three-year career in the NFL, the Wisconsin product is averaging nearly 1,550 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip of 5.4 yards per touch.

Taylor, 24, led the NFL in rush attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), total yards (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) back in 2021. He missed six games this past season due to an ankle injury.

Injury concerns coupled with Taylor wanting a lucrative long-term contract will likely lead to Indianapolis receiving less than fair-market value for the star running back. Despite this, there is already a ton of interest in the running back’s services.

The Colts are said to be asking for a first-round pick or selections that amount to as much as that. Meanwhile, it seems as if they are more likely to get multiple Day 2 and/or Day 3 picks.

As of right now, Taylor has been most linked to the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers in trade talks. Though, several teams would love to have the dynamic young back in the mix depending on the price point and other factors.

At the very least, it does seem like this situation is coming to a head within the next few days.