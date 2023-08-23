5 realistic Jonathan Taylor trade scenarios from the Indianapolis Colts ahead of Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts have finally granted star running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade. The 2021 NFL rushing champion had requested to be dealt earlier in the summer following comments from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

With Taylor now firmly on the block ahead of Week 1, the expectation is that he will in fact be dealt over the next couple weeks.

Still only 24 years old and with a track record of success, Taylor will draw a nice amount of interest on the trade market. Even then, there are other factors to look at here. Primarily, Taylor’s workload (860 touches in three seasons) and the devaluation of the running back position in today’s NFL. With the Colts looking for a pretty big return, some teams might back off. With that said, here’s a look at five ideal landing spots for the former Wisconsin star.

Carolina Panthers provide Bryce Young with star running back

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Panthers get: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Colts get: Chuba Hubbard, 2024 3rd-round pick, 2025 4th-round pick

Carolina signed Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract during the spring. That came before the team ultimately selected Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Sanders is a darn good player. But he’s not anywhere near as dynamic as Taylor. The Pro Bowler has caught 74 passes over the past three seasons. During that very same span, Taylor has come away with 104 receptions while boasting an 80% catch rate.

The Panthers’ decision to exhaust a huge amount of draft capital to trade up for Young tells us just how much they have committed to him. Why not give up more picks as a way to provide the young quarterback everything possible to succeed? Having Taylor in the backfield with him would do just that.

Miami Dolphins go big-game hunting at running back

BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolphins get: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2nd-round pick 2024, 3rd-round pick in 2025

Miami nearly pulled off a trade for Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook ahead of the draft in April. The team has had its eyes on an upgrade at this position over the past several months. While Raheem Mostert (1,093 total yards, 5.2 yards per touch) and Jeff Wilson (486 total yards, 5.1 yards per touch) performed well last season, the idea of a dynamic three-down back makes sense in Mike McDaniel’s system.

Just imagine Taylor teaming up with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the skill positions for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. An offense that averaged nearly 26 points per game in Tua’s starts a season ago would just be that much better. It would create too many mismatches for defenses to handle.

Kansas City Chiefs go all in with Jonathan Taylor

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chiefs get: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Colts get: Clyde Edwards Helaire, 3rd-round pick in 2024, 3rd-round pick in 2025

Opposing teams would be absolutely pissed off if the defending champs were able to team Taylor up with reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. That’s exactly why always proactive general manager Brett Veach should consider this. Two future third-round picks and a bust in that of CEH wouldn’t be too much for Kansas City to give up.

The Chiefs still have to concern themselves with signing stud defensive tackle Chris Jones. Finances will come into play, especially with Taylor looking for a lucrative long-term contract and slated to hit free agency in March. Even then, adding him to the mix would make Kansas City the overwhelming favorite to win its second consecutive Super Bowl title. At the very least, internal discussions should be had here.

Chicago Bears go all in for Justin Fields

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Bears get: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Colts get: 2nd and 4th-round picks in 2024, 3rd-round pick in 2025

Of the teams reportedly interested in Taylor, Chicago makes the most sense. General manager Ryan Poles did what he could to find young quarterback Justin Fields more help during the offseason, including acquiring Pro Bowl wide receiver D.J. Moore in a blockbuster trade.

The next evolution in this process could very well be bringing Taylor in. His dual-threat ability and past success would create mismatches all over the field with the electric Fields in the backfield. It also must be noted that the Bears acquired a ton of capital by moving down from the No. 1 pick with the aforementioned Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft. They have the assets to make this work.

Washington Commanders pull off shocking blockbuster trade

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Commanders get: Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor Colts get: Antonio Gibson, 3rd and 4th-round picks in 2024

Why not begin the Josh Harris tenure as owner with a blockbuster and potential franchise-altering trade? Washington may have found a steal in that of quarterback Sam Howell, who the team selected in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s shown out and earned the QB1 job over veteran Jacoby Brissett.

Meanwhile, the Commanders have two studly receivers in that of Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin and second-year player Jahan Dotson. The idea of adding Taylor to the mix to go with this trio might be too hard to pass up on. It would also enable Washington to compete with the three other teams in a talented NFC East moving forward.