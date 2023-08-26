NFL insider reveals Indianapolis Colts starting RB if Jonathan Taylor out

The Indianapolis Colts have set a Jonathan Taylor trade deadline for Tuesday, putting a timeline on one of the biggest stories in the NFL this summer. As multiple teams continue to negotiate a trade for Taylor, Indianapolis seems to have its own plans at running back.

In the early weeks of Taylor’s holdout, the Colts brought in free-agent running back Kareem Hunt for a workout. It initially seemed like he would sign with the team, emerging as a threat to becoming the starting running back if Taylor sat out. However, Hunt left Indianapolis without a deal and the team signed Kenyan Drake.

Weeks later, Drake is not projected to make the Colts’ 53-man roster. Indianapolis still prefers to keep Taylor as its starter for the 2023 season, providing rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson with an All-Pro weapon to support him. However, Taylor’s refusal to play for Indianapolis could open the door for someone else to become the featured running back.

Zack Moss stats (2022): 456 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 11 receptions, 39 receiving yards

According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Zack Moss will be the Colts’ starting running back if Taylor isn’t available. While the veteran has missed a significant portion of training camp with an injury, he would be the starter once he’s medically cleared.

“If Taylor is unavailable, Moss would likely be the starter whenever he’s cleared to return from a broken right arm. He’s expected back around the start of the season.” James Boyd on the Indianapolis Colts starting running back if Jonathan Taylor is out

Moss was the 86th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected by the Buffalo Bills. After averaging 4.3 yards per carry as a rookie, Moss’s effectiveness plummeted in 2021 (3.6 yards per carry). He became an afterthought in Buffalo’s offense, leading to Indianapolis acquiring him and a sixth-round pick in exchange for Nyheim Hines at the 2022 trade deadline.

While Moss is the projected Colts’ starting running back if Taylor isn’t available, he won’t be a reliable option for Indianapolis. According to Player Profiler, Moss ranked 48th in yards created per touch (1.99), 26th in breakaway run rate (5.4 percent) and 36th in evaded tackles (41) last season.

However, the Colts don’t have many appealing alternatives. Deon Jackson, standing at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds, only has 81 career rushing attempts and has averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in his career. Meanwhile, rookie Evan Hull has averaged just 3.1 yards per carry in the preseason.

The lack of depth at running back is one of the biggest reasons why the Colts are hoping Taylor changes his mind and plays out the 2023 season on his current deal. If a trade doesn’t materialize or Taylor refuses to play for Indianapolis, though, the Colts’ offense will be entirely reliant on Richardson.