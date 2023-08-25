Jonathan Taylor’s relationship with Indianapolis Colts ‘worse than people realize’, latest on trade talks

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts went into the summer excited about an offense built around quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor. With Week 1 fast approaching, it appears increasingly likely that the Colts’ rookie signal-caller won’t have one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL at his side.

Taylor, age 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. At a time when many of his peers are being franchise-tagged instead of being rewarded with the opportunity to cash in on the open market, the All-Pro running back is thinking about his future.

Jonathan Taylor contract: $5.117 million salary (2023), 2024 free agent

Indianapolis made it clear to Taylor that it wasn’t interested in signing him to a long-term extension, meaning he would be headed for the same fate as Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. After playing out the final year of his rookie contract, Taylor would be tagged in 2024 to keep him from testing free agency and then would likely be franchise-tagged again in 2025, therefore not allowing him to become a free agent until 2026.

For a player who was sidelined for a large majority of the 2022 season due to recurring ankle issues and has already received 1,828 touches in college and the NFL, Taylor’s long-term earning power would be drastically lowered. It fueled his insistence to demand a trade and is part of the reason why his relationship with the Colts’ organization is in a perilous state.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Taylor’s relationship with the Colts is “worse than people realize” and there are legitimate concerns about how a resolution could even be worked out. Taylor is adamant in his belief that Indianapolis won’t extend him and the situation has now reached the point where he simply doesn’t want to play another snap for the Colts.

Jonathan Taylor stats (career): 3,841 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry in 43 games

It’s put Indianapolis in a challenging position, especially ahead of Tuesday’s self-imposed deadline. If a trade isn’t made by Tuesday, the Colts will need to decide whether they want Taylor on the active roster amid an ugly dispute or sideline him for the start of the season due to the recurring injury he’s been listed with.

In regards to trade talks, six NFL teams have expressed interest in acquiring Taylor and had a dialogue with Indianapolis. As of Friday morning, two teams formally made an offer to the Colts and there remain other teams in the mix.

Latest news on Jonathan Taylor trade talks

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Thursday night that the Miami Dolphins made an undisclosed offer for Jonathan Taylor. However, the Indianapolis Colts rejected the offer and are engaged in negotiations with several teams.

Miami has been extremely active in the running back market. After exploring a Dalvin Cook trade this spring, the Dolphins made a run at him in free agency before he signed with the New York Jets. Once Cook was off the table, Miami pivoted to Josh Jacobs. However, the Las Vegas Raiders informed the Dolphins that they wouldn’t trade Jacobs.

It leaves Taylor as the best option, providing Miami with an opportunity to add the missing piece to their offense. Adding Taylor would give the Dolphins another All-Pro offensive weapon who could challenge for 2,000 scrimmage yards over a 17-game season if he’s fully healthy. For now, though, it appears the Colts aren’t close to trading Taylor.