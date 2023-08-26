NFL reporter discloses the likelihood of Jonathan Taylor trade to Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is on the trade block with the Miami Dolphins being the NFL team most interested in acquiring him. However, several factors are reportedly standing in the way of a trade happening by Tuesday.

The Colts allowed Taylor to seek a trade in August, with his agent exploring options across the league. After learning Indianapolis wouldn’t sign him to a contract extension, Taylor requested a trade with a desire to play for an organization that valued him more highly.

Jonathan Taylor stats (career): 3,841 rushing yards, 33 rushing touchdowns, 5.1 yards per carry in 43 games

Indianapolis has set a high asking price in exchange for Taylor, wanting a first-round pick back or something equivalent in 2024 NFL Draft picks. However, the Colts have received significant interest from at least six NFL teams, with the Dolphins and one other unidentified club making formal offers.

Miami is highly motivated to upgrade at running back. It lost a bidding war to the New York Jets for free agent Dalvin Cook. Once Cook was off the market, the Dolphins called the Las Vegas Raiders about Josh Jacobs but that inquiry was immediately shot down. While the Dolphins are the team most interested in Taylor, it appears the odds of a trade are still low.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler shared that many folks around the league are skeptical that Indianapolis actually trades Taylor. Not only is the Colts’ asking price high, but Taylor’s contract demands further complicate any deal.

“The teams I talk to are still a little skeptical this gets done, because of not only what the Colts want, which is at least a high level, day 2-type pick as far as the package, but there’s the money element with Jonathan Taylor, where if a team’s offering him a five-year deal with $11 or 12 million a year, spread out, he may not want that. It might be a non-starter, so that’s the part of this that needs to get figured out. Who’s willing to pay him, and how much?” Jeremy Fowler on Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

The problem for the Colts and Taylor is that NFL teams feel like they are being forced to pay twice for the All-Pro running back. First, they have to sacrifice at least a future second-round pick and likely additional draft picks to Indianapolis for Taylor.

Jonathan Taylor contract: $5.117 million salary (2023), 2024 free agent

Before that deal is agreed to, though, the Dolphins or any other team that acquires Taylor must resolve the contract dispute. Even for a team that is going all-in, there’s minimal value in trading a premium asset like a top-60 draft pick for a running back on a one-year deal.

There’s also the concern that if Taylor’s asking price in a contract extension is too high, the NFL team that lands him will be in the same position as the Colts in 2024. Taylor’s reluctance to play on his current deal is especially problematic considering he would likely receive the franchise tag next spring.

If Taylor is willing to sit out games right now over the issues with his salary and a lack of long-term job security, he would almost certainly do it again next year. Between that and the Colts’ demands set by owner Jim Irsay, a trade remains unlikely by Tuesday.