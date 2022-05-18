5 NBA Draft trades we could see during the 2022 event

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

We’re going to see some big time NBA Draft trades during the annual event in Brooklyn in late June.

Multiple veteran players will likely be moved as rebuilding teams look to go with youngsters. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s a ton of contending teams who don’t have the need for inexperienced talent and would like to acquire proven entities.

With that as the backdrop, let’s check in on five NBA Draft trades we could see during the two-round event.

New Orleans Pelicans use pull off De’Aaron Fox trade

Fresh off a surprise appearance in the NBA Playoffs, these Pelicans seem to be ascending big time. They have three likely core pieces in recently-acquired guard C.J. McCollum as well as forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.

Sure the focus in New Orleans is going to be on Williamson’s status after he missed the entire 2021-22 season to injury. Let’s assume or a second he returns. Point guard becomes a major need for front office head David Griffin and Co. with Devonte’ Graham struggling in that role this past season.

New Orleans boasts the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from the Los Angeles Lakers. It can easily opt to use that selection, Graham’s contract and a young player to acquire a top-flight point guard. One team comes to mind as a potential trade partner for the Pelicans.

Pelicans get: De’Aaron Fox

Kings get: Jaxson Hayes, Devonte’ Graham, Larry Nance Jr., 8th pick

The ability of Fox to score and distribute next to McCollum in the backcourt would be huge. After all, he’s averaging 23.2 points and 6.5 assists on 48% shooting over the past three seasons. Fox’s inability to shoot from the three-point line wouldn’t be that big of a deal with McCollum (39% in 2021-22) and Brandon Ingram (38% in 2020-21) doing their thing.

The Kings acquire a second top-eight pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a young center in Hayes who has displayed flashes in the three seasons since New Orleans made him a top-10 pick. They also have Davion Mitchell set to be the face of the franchise in the backcourt.

Portland Trail Blazers use NBA Draft to find proven talent

Damian Lillard displayed the same frustration as all Blazers fans during the NBA Draft lottery when they landed the seventh pick in the draft after hoping for a top-four selection. Coming off a disastrous season in which Dame missed all but 29 games, general manager Joe Cronin has a lot of work cut out for him this summer to build around Lillard.

It starts with the 2022 NBA Draft. Can Portland get an immediate impact performer to team up with Lillard and stud young wing Anfernee Simons? We doubt it. Instead, the Blazes have to find an immediate impact player in the frontcourt if they are going to return to relevance.

With the seventh pick and some young assets as well as draft capital, the Blazers might just be able to do just that. Perhaps, the Detroit Pistons would be willing to part ways with underrated forward Jerami Grant — a player the Blazers are said to have interest in.

Blazers get: Jerami Grant, 2 second-round picks

Pistons get: Eric Bledsoe, 7th pick

Technically, Portland would be moving down about 39 spots in the 2022 NBA Draft (adding 46th selection) while moving off Bledsoe’s partially non-guaranteed contract and acquiring a future second-round pick for Grant. He’d be an absolutely perfect fit as a 3-and-D wing capable of scoring 20 points on a consistent basis. The Blazers wouldn’t get anything close to that at seven. That’s why NBA Draft trades have been the name of the game in recent years.

Charlotte Hornets flip lottery pick for proven big man

Charlotte heads into the NBA Draft with two selections in the first round (13th and 15th overall). The team has an obvious need in the low-post with veteran Mason Plumlee being nothing more than a stopgap. Coming off a play-in loss, it’s high time for the organization to address this need.

There’s no better time than with two top-15 picks in a class that lacks traditional center talent. Charlotte also has contracts to throw the other way in order to make the finances work. That includes Kelly Oubre Jr., and to a lesser extent, Gordon Hayward.

Enter into the equation a team like the Houston Rockets who are in the midst of a rebuild and could look to move veteran center Christian Wood. It seems to be a match made in heaven.

Hornets get: Christian Wood

Rockets get: Kelly Oubre Jr., 13th pick

Wood, 26, is averaging 19.1 points and 9.8 rebounds on 51% shooting since the start of the 2020-21 campaign. He’s also shooting at a stellar 38% from distance during that span. The still-young big would be an ideal fit next to the star trio of LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Terry Rozier in Charlotte — building a playoff team in the process.

Minnesota Timberwolves use NBA Draft to add necessary wing

We have no idea what’s going to happen with D’Angelo Russell this summer. Rumors suggest that the Timberwolves might look to move off him. It remains to be seen if the veteran is a fit next to franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards.

What we do know is that Minnesota has been missing that 3-and-D wing ever since it dealt Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors for the aforementioned Russell during the 2019-20 season. Minnesota needs to address this if it wants to be seen as a legit conference title contender after a surprise run to the playoffs this past season.

Using the 19th pick and other capital to acquire a starter-caliber wing should be in the cards for the Wolves. There’s a number of different options here. De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks could make sense. Though, his defense has not lived up to expectations. Rather, we’re going to look at Dillon Brooks from the Memphis Grizzlies. Yes, that Dillon Brooks

Timberwolves get: Dillon Brooks, Killian Tillie

Grizzlies get: Malik Beasley, 19th pick

This hypothetical trade makes sense for both teams. Memphis acquires more of a scoring punch in Beasley as well as a third first-round pick the team can use to move for another veteran. After all, 2021 first-roound pick Ziaire Williams has more than proven he’s capable of taking Brooks’ spot in the lineup.

As for Minnesota, imagine having two outright “dogs” on the defensive end of the court with Brooks and Patrick Beverley. That would change the dynamics in a big way. Despite Brooks’ questionable shot selection, he’d be an absolutely perfect fit in the Twin Cities.

Golden State Warriors trade 2021 NBA Draft flop James Wiseman

The Warriors didn’t add a big man ahead of the February 10 NBA trade deadline because they believed Wiseman would be back on the court. Unfortunately, the former No. 2 pick ended up missing the entire season due to a knee injury he suffered during the 2020-21 campaign.

We know the Dubs are high on Wiseman. We also have no idea if his absence is going to be felt moving forward in the NBA Playoffs. What’s becomes rather clear is that Golden State is a title contender without him in the mix. It also has two other more reliable future cornerstones in Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga. Moving Wiseman makes sense.

The question is what type of value Golden State might be able to land for the injury-plagued 21-year-old center. In limited NBA action, he’s averaging 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. He’s shown flashes. In need of a traditional center, someone like Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs could make sense.

Warriors get: Jakob Poeltl

Spurs get: James Wiseman, 28th pick

Poeltl, 26, averaged 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds on 62% shooting from the field a season ago. He’s still rather young. He also might not fit into the Spurs’ long-term rebuild plans. The Austria native could be a long-term option for Golden State despite his limited upside compared to Wiseman.

As for the Spurs, they get a young and potentially dynamic big man to build around moving forward. The team also adds a fourth first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. This would give general manager R.C. Buford a ton of ammunition to work with as he rebuilds the Spurs’ fledgling roster.

