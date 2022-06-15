Dallas Mavericks acquire Christian Wood in blockbuster trade with the Houston Rockets

There’s been a lot of talk about a Christian Wood trade from the Houston Rockets in recent months. In no way did we expect the talented big man to be dealt to the division-rival Dallas Mavericks.

In the first big move of the NBA summer, Houston has traded Wood to the Mavericks for the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and multiple expiring contracts.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke and Marquese Chriss are being sent to Houston in addition to the first-round pick next week.

Coming off a brilliant run to the Western Conference Finals, the Mavericks did not waste any time upgrading their roster following a five-game series loss to the Golden State Warriors.

How Christian Wood trade impacts the Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas acquires a big that has the capability to provide shooting behind star guard Luka Doncic. An undrafted free agent from UNLV back in 2015, the 26-year-old Wood has upped his game big time in recent seasons.

Christian Wood stats (2020-22): 19.1 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 51% shooting, 38% 3-point

Wood’s ability to stretch the court is going to be absolutely huge for Dallas. Given the fact that these Mavericks were looking to move out of the first round altogether, acquiring Woods for expiring contracts is an absolute boon.

Houston Rockets add anther first-round pick in Christian Wood trade

The rebuilding Rockets already boasted two first-round picks (3rd and 17th overall) in the 2022 NBA Draft before this trade. General manager Rafael Stone adds another top-30 pick to the mix as Houston retools its young roster.

With that said, it seems that the Rockets sold low on Wood. Acquiring a pick in the bottom half of the first-round and a bunch of throw ins doesn’t seem to represent a ton of value.