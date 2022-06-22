Jerami Grant traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for first-round pick

We’ve read rumors about a potential Jerami Grant trade from the Detroit Pistons since the in-season February 10 NBA trade deadline.

One day before the 2022 NBA Draft gets going, it has happened. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Grant has been traded to the Portland Trail Blazers for a package that includes a 2025 first-round pick (via the Milwaukee Bucks). Said selection is top-four protected.

The NBA insider goes on to note that there’s other moving parts here. Detroit trades up from 46 to 36 with Portland in the second round. It also acquires a future second-round selection from the Blazers. With no other players being involved, Portland takes on Grant’s salary with the $20.86 million trade exception it boasted from the C.J. McCollum deal this past February.

Impact of Jerami Grant trade to the Portland Trail Blazers

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Blazers have long shown interest in the 28-year-old Portland native. However, rumors suggested that their first-round pick (7th overall) in the 2022 NBA Draft would be involved in said deal. Being able to acquire the three-and-D wing without giving up that asset has to be seen as a major win for new full-time general manager Joe Cronin.

Jerami Grant stats (2020-22): 20.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 43% shooting, 35% 3-point

Portland is able to add Grant to the mix while still boasting both draft capital and cap room to add other core pieces to the mix. Upgrading the roster behind star guard Damian Lillard and youngster Anfernee Simons was a primary goal of Cronin in his first offseason as the Blazers’ general manager.

As for Detroit, it has $43 million to spend in free agency if the rebuilding team opts to address its needs in that way. General manager Troy Weaver also creates more playing time for young forward Saddiq Bey after the former first-round pick put up a breakout sophomore campaign.