Philadelphia 76ers looking to trade Danny Green and 23rd pick for immediate contributor

The Philadelphia 76ers are aiming to improve after falling short in the postseason, looking for a way to help Joel Embiid get the first NBA Championship in his career. Or at least get past the Conference Semifinals.

With Doc Rivers set to return for his third year at the helm in Philly and Embiid locked in through the 2026-27 season, it’s clear this team is only looking to get stronger in the near future.

Limiting the Sixers is their salary cap situation, in which they currently have $153 million committed to the 2022-23 payroll, this is out of a cap that’s expected to be in the $122 million range. This means the 76ers can’t just go out and add multiple players in free agency, but they can add a veteran using the Mid-Level Exception, which allows them to add a player worth $6.4 million per season

Meanwhile, the 76ers have a talented core, with Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and James Harden, but if they can add a few more pieces, they could take the next step as a contender.

76ers dangling valuable vet

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 76ers are calling other NBA execs offering a package centered around Danny Green and the 23rd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with the idea of adding an immediate contributor to the roster.

Danny Green stats: 5.9 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1 APG, 1 SPG, 0.6 BPG, 38% 3PT% in 21.8 MPG in 2022

Green is in the final year of his contract and could be seen as a valuable piece elsewhere. The 34-year-old wing has one year and $10 million left on his contract.

While the package of Green + the 23rd pick won’t fetch a star, it might bring back a player who’s younger than Green that is signed to a long-term contract. Or at least a player on a slightly better trajectory than Green, who’s past his prime.

Realistic trade offer for 76ers

Here is one trade idea that could come to fruition for the 76ers later this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers don’t have a draft pick this year, and a strong case could be made that the team needs to add more young talent. While trading for Danny Green doesn’t make the roster any younger, if it means adding a first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, they might be willing to part with Talen Horton-Tucker.

76ers get: Talen Horton-Tucker

Talen Horton-Tucker Lakers get: Danny Green, 23rd pick

The 76ers aren’t going to get a star, or anything close for Green + the 23rd pick. Their best bet is to find another player who fits their competitive timeline. Ideally, they’d get another player back who can play 20 minutes per game, just as Green did. If not, look for the 76ers to stand pat and draft a young player who can add value down the line.

