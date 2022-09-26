Mac Jones suffers ‘pretty severe’ high ankle sprain; 3 potential QB replacements for New England Patriots

Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New England Patriots lost another tough game in Week 3. Yet, the worst part of the day may have been when Mac Jones suffered an injury forcing him to leave the field. Only, the play also happened to occur on the last offensive snap of the game, in which Jones threw his third interception of the day.

Making matters worse, the Patriots lost by 11 points, which means Jones probably shouldn’t have still been on the field to begin with, as there was just one minute left on the clock.

Jones ultimately had to be helped back to the locker room, as he couldn’t put any weight on his left leg after a defender rolled into him. As expected, Jones was in agonizing pain and could be heard yelling as he was being carried back to the medical team.

Until Monday morning, we had yet to hear of an official diagnosis. But NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero passes along word of Jones suffering what’s being called a “pretty severe” high ankle sprain. As of now, the Patriots hope their QB can avoid surgery, but a timetable for his expected return is unknown. Jones is also seeking a second opinion to best determine what recovery option suits him best.

With the Patriots at 1-2, not knowing when their quarterback can return to the field, here are three potential starting quarterback replacements for Bill Belichick’s team while Jones heals.

3 starting quarterback replacements for Patriots while Mac Jones recovers

Although Brian Hoyer is expected to take over, and even with rookie Bailey Zappe being another option, it’s possible coach Belichick adds another veteran to help New England navigate the remainder of their season.

If the Patriots decide to replace Jones in their starting lineup with someone not currently on the depth chart, they won’t suddenly be in the market to acquire a marquee option.

Jones may only miss a couple weeks. Yet, it’s also possible the injury diagnosis could change once a second doctor provides their opinion, leading to a long-term absence. Either way, Jones is the future at QB in New England, and they won’t acquire anyone who threatens his spot. Here are three other options who can hold down the fort for a few weeks in Boston.

Cam Newton

Yeah, Cam Newton’s first chance to operate the New England offense went horribly. But he also has experience playing for the Patriots. Which means, with Josh McDaniels gone and Matt Patricia taking over, depending on just how different the verbiage is, it’s possible Newton could get up to speed quicker than other available options.

The other factor is that no trade compensation would be needed. Newton can be signed right now. Finding a more talented option who also has loads of experience won’t be easy. Chances are, the Pats would prefer to give Hoyer or Zappe a chance on the field before Newton gets back out there, but may be an option to add to the roster at the very least. If he’s interested.

Ryan Fitzpatrick

It’s true. Ryan Fitzpatrick has a pretty cush gig right now as a football analyst for Amazon where he doesn’t have to face the Aaron Donalds of the world. It’s certainly much safer, but is it as fun? Of course not.

Fitzpatrick’s career was wrapped up after just one game in 2021 when he suffered a hip subluxation and had his season wiped out. He has since retired, but who’s to say he wouldn’t want to bring back a little Fitzmagic for a few more games before hanging up his cleats for good? Unlike Hoyer, Fitzpatrick would suddenly give the Patriots a true gunslinger capable of coming through with several multi-touchdown games. The biggest hurdle may be getting him off the couch.

Mason Rudolph

Now that Jimmy Garoppolo has reclaimed his starting gig in San Francisco, he’s no longer a candidate for trade, otherwise, he may have been the perfect short-term solution. Instead, the best option available if Jones is set to miss an extended stretch, is the current third-string QB on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mason Rudolph.

While Rudolph was a third-round pick just four years ago, he’s no longer viewed as a potential starting option. Yet, in the preseason, when everyone knew a QB competition was brewing between Mitchell Trubisky and first-round rookie Kenny Pickett, it was Rudolph who played like his job depended on it.

Rudolph ranked fifth in the NFL with a 98.2 passer rating, completing 26-of-39 passes for 220 yards, throwing two touchdowns while avoiding turnovers. While the yardage isn’t anything to write home about, the mistake-free football could cater to coach Belichick. The best part is Rudolph could likely be had for a late-round selection, as he’s in the final year of his contract and is clearly no longer in the team’s future plans with Pickett becoming the future in Pittsburgh.

