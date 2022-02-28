Ryan Fitzpatrick will ‘probably stay ready’ for NFL return in 2022

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with the Washington Commanders in 2021 hoping to be the starting quarterback for a playoff contender. A year later, the 39-year-old is recovering from hip surgery and facing an uncertain future.

Fitzpatrick went down in Washington’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Originally, the franchise hoped the hip subluxation would only keep him out for two months. Unfortunately, recurring issues kept pushing the timeline back and he eventually underwent a season-ending hip scope.

Ryan Fitzpatrick stats (2018-’20): 64.8% completion rate, 50-33 TD-INT, 91.8 QB rating

After three quality seasons as a starter and backup from 2018-’20, it was certainly not how Fitzpatrick wanted his season and possibly career to end. Fortunately, there’s at least a chance we see him playing again next season.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler wrote that his expectation is Fitzpatrick will “probably stay ready” to play in 2022. However, no immediate decision on retirement or playing next season has been made.

If he wants to play again, there will be interest. NFL teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers could all benefit from adding an experienced starter who can mentor a young quarterback.

Fitzpatrick could also challenge for starting gigs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos. Ultimately, it will come down to whether or not he wants to make a comeback and end his lengthy NFL career on better terms.