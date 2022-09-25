New England Patriots worried Mac Jones may have suffered ligament damage to his ankle

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots‘ offense hasn’t given anyone anything to write home about through the first three weeks of the regular season. Sure, there were hints of possibly playcalling dysfunction, a lack of elite pass-catching targets, and other offensive line concerns, but the schedule has still carried on, with the Patriots moving to 1-2 following their loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Adding insult to injury, their second-year starting quarterback, Jones, went down with an ankle injury on the offense’s final play from scrimmage, which ultimately was an interception.

Mac Jones stats in Week 3: 22-of-32, 321 passing yards, 3 INT

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Jones will be undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the ankle injury. The initial X-rays were negative, leading some to believe the former Alabama QB may be dealing with a high ankle sprain, but some Patriots officials reportedly are concerned Jones may have suffered tendon and/or ligament damage as well.

Clearly, this is a delicate issue, as the Patriots are already tied for last place with the New York Jets in the AFC East. Bill Belichick’s crew can’t afford to go multiple weeks without their 2020 first-round QB.

Brian Hoyer would replace Mac Jones in starting lineup if needed

In Week 4, the Patriots have to go on the road to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. If Jones is unable to suit up, the next man up on New England’s QB depth chart is 14-year pro Brian Hoyer, who’s been in the league since 2009 and has made 39 career starts. He has gone 16-23 in his career as a starter.

Rookie fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky is the only other quarterback in New England’s organization. One free agent who remains unsigned and has previous experience in a Patriots uniform is Cam Newton.

First things first, we’ll await the results of tomorrow’s MRI before Belichick likely moves forward with any roster moves at the quarterback position.

