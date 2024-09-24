Week 4 NFL offense rankings: 10 best and 10 worst NFL offenses ahead of this week’s game, including the Bills and Vikings

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

It has been an eventful first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Several offenses have made major progress in that time while others have already regressed to begin the new year. Ahead of this week’s games, we take a look at the 10 worst and 10 best squads in our latest NFL offense rankings.

10 Worst NFL Offenses In Week

Not every offense can be a high-flying unit that puts up points with ease each week. There are quite a few that are struggling ahead of this week’s matchups. With that in mind here are the 10 worst NFL offenses heading into Week 4.

10. Washington Commanders

After going with Sam Howell in 2023, the Washington Commanders have pivoted to top pick and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels to lead the offense this year. And so far the youngster has performed well in his rookie season. But getting help from all of his skills players the first two weeks has been a problem. While the run game was slowed down in Week 3, Daniels was finally able to get the unit's passing game on track and it came up big as they posted an impressive 38 points in a surprise Monday night win against the Bengals.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

It has not been a good start to the 2024 NFL season for the Jacksonville Jaguars offense and things seem to be getting worse by the game. Week 3 versus the Bills hit a new low as they only managed 10 points in an ugly loss. Trevor Lawrence threw for less than 200 yards for the second time this season and they continue to get little from the run game.

8. Cleveland Browns

The frustration was intensifying around the Cleveland Browns offense after Week 1. Deshaun Watson, their $230 million guaranteed QB, continued to look like a shell of the player he was in Houston. In Week 2 he avoided big mistakes and was able to spread the ball around during a win. While he did not throw an INT, he had two fumbles that short-circuited their offense in Week 3. But even when they held on to the ball the unit was not efficient and was limited to just 15 points.

7. New England Patriots

It wasn't pretty but the New England Patriots offense played a key role in the biggest upset of Week 1. They went into Cincinnati and did enough (16 points) to eke out a big win over the Bengals. They almost scored another upset in Week 2 but their 20 points weren't enough to beat the Seahawks. It wasted an outstanding 185 combined yards from the run game and a breakout afternoon for journeyman tight end Hunter Henry. That momentum stalled against a tough Jets defense in Week 3 as the offense was limited to just three points and fans got a Drake Maye sighting late in the game.

6. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos offense has been up and down over the first two weeks with rookie QB Bo Nix. While he was better in Week 2 interceptions sent them to another loss. However, he had a rock-solid showing in Week 3 as he avoided damaging mistakes and made the most of the opportunities his defense gave him. The Broncos O posted 26 in an upset win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

5. New York Giants

The New York Giants offense struggled over the first couple of weeks of the season. However, the one bright spot has been rookie Malik Nabers. He has already shown signs of his immense potential and continued that in Week 3 in a surprise win over the Browns in Cleveland. The former LSU star reeled in two more touchdowns and is saving QB Daniel Jones from taking a lot more heat this season.

4. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears offense went into the season hoping top overall pick Caleb Williams could avoid the classic mistakes of a rookie QB early in the season. Over the first couple of weeks, he was able to. Unfortunately, a breakout game in Week 3 where he threw for almost 400 yards also included three turnovers. It ended up being killer as they only managed 16 in a loss to Indy.

3. Carolina Panthers

With new head coach Dave Canales, a man who was able to help lead both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield to career years under his guidance, the hope was Bryce Young could finally show signs of his potential as a superstar QB in 2024. That didn't happen in Week 1 or 2 and after a 2-16 record as a starter in the NFL, he wasn't benched in Week 3. That proved to be the right move as greybeard Andy Dalton delivered a big performance for the Panthers on Sunday. He threw for over 300 yards and three TDs as the offense hummed along in a dominant and surprising 36-22 win over the Raiders.

2. Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts offense have serious potential, but that is only if the former first-round pick can prove that he is more than a QB with great wheels. That has not happened over the first three weeks of the season. Plus, he has not avoided mistakes, so the Colts' O has been average at best so far in 2024.

1. Tennessee Titans

It has not been a good start for QB Will Levis in 2024. His struggles from late last season have followed him into the new year and it is why the Tennessee Titans have one of the worst offenses in the NFL to begin the season. The frustrating trend continued in Week 3 as the signal-caller threw two more picks and got a sad 33 combined yards from the run game in another loss.

10 Best NFL Offenses In Week 3

In today’s game, a powerful offense is a necessity to be a playoff team and Super Bowl contender. With that in mind, here are the 10 best units in our latest NFL offense rankings ahead of the Week 4 games.

10. Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell continues to look like an offensive genius in 2024 as he has overseen a shockingly good Minny unit. What makes it all the more impressive is that Sam Darnold, a former draft bust, has been a very nice game manager. In Week 3 they outplayed one of the best NFL offenses, the Texans, en route to another dominant win.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Despite QB guru Dave Canales heading to Carolina before the season, Baker Mayfield's magic with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense has remained in 2024 and the Bucs offense has been one of the best in the league to begin the season. Unfortunately, all that momentum was derailed in Week 3 as the Broncos' defense forced them into a pair of turnovers, shut down the passing attack, and held them to just seven points.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles offense filled up that stat sheet in a major way in Week 3 as Jalen Hurts threw for over 300 yards. Saquon Barkley ran for 147 yards and two more TDs and Dallas Goedert reeled in 170 yards threw the air. But they only managed 15 on the day. Luckily it was enough to get a W. But the Eagles' offense continues to be schizophrenic this season.

7. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions offense showed in 2023 that they were for real and entered the new season as one of the most dangerous offenses in football. Yet that group has not fully appeared this season. While they are still scoring points they are not as fearsome as they were last season. Week 3 was a perfect example as they got a big day from the run game (187 combined yards) but the vaunted Detroit passing attack has not shown up much this season. Luckily it has not cost them much this year.

6. Houston Texans

After a very strong showing in Week 1 the Houston Texans' talented offense has struggled the last two weeks. There was no better example of that than seeing CJ Stroud knocked out of the game for a time and only scoring a stunning seven points in Week 3 against the Vikings.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers entered the new season as the best offense in the NFL and they showed why in Week 1. Unfortunately, things have changed in the weeks since as Christian McCaffrey’s absence has become a far greater problem. Although they posted 24 against the Rams in Week 3, it wasn’t enough to get the W, and that necessary run-pass balance that made the San Francisco offense so outstanding in 2023 has not been there the last two games.

4. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams offense got a fantastic game from veteran QB Matthew Stafford (317 passing yards) in Week 1 versus the Lions. Unfortunately, the ground game only posted 83 total yards on the day. Killing the balance LA needed to compete with a high powers Detroit offense. Things got worse in Week 2 as they were completely held in check by the Cardinals' defense. However, they were able to bounce back in Week 3 with a very balanced performance in an upset win over the 49ers. Their 27 points on Sunday were all the more impressive because they were without star receiver Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.

3. Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens offense has put up some of the most yards and points in the NFL this season but it left them with an 0-2 record to start the year. In Week 3 they switched things up and finally made use of future Hall-of-Famer Derrick Henry. That proved to be a very smart move as the Ravens run game bludgeoned the Dallas defense for 274 yards in a big win on the road. It took three weeks but we finally saw classic Baltimore football on offense.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs offense hasn't been a dominant force in 2024 but they continue to chug along as one of the best offenses in the NFL. The unbeaten squad has posted over 20 points in all three games and was solid on the ground in their Week 3 win, despite being without starting RB Isaiah Pacheco. Furthermore, Rashee Rice continues to evolve into the go-to wide receiver Patrick Mahomes lacked in 2023.

1. Buffalo Bills

