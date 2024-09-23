Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season are wrapped up, providing us with a nice sample size to shape our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy rankings highlight the top 20 options at quarterback and tight end with the top 30 plays at running back and wide receiver.

Fortunately, there are still no bye weeks to worry about in NFL Week 4 though injuries have already sidelined multiple first-round picks in fantasy drafts and either standout players. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings at every position.

Week 4 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Josh Allen @ Baltimore Ravens 2 Dak Prescott @ New York Giants 3 Joe Burrow @ Carolina Panthers 4 Kyler Murray vs Washington Commanders 5 Patrick Mahomes @ Los Angeles Chargers 6 Jalen Hurts @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 C.J. Stroud vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Lamar Jackson vs Buffalo Bills 9 Jordan Love (Q – Knee) vs Minnesota Vikings 10 Anthony Richardson vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 11 Brock Purdy vs. New England Patriots 12 Baker Mayfield vs. Philadelphia Eagles 13 Jayden Daniels @ Arizona Cardinals 14 Geno Smith @ Detroit Lions 15 Aaron Rodgers vs. Denver Broncos 16 Derek Carr @ Atlanta Falcons 17 Caleb Williams vs. Los Angeles Rams 18 Jared Goff vs. Seattle Seahawks 19 Trevor Lawrence vs. Houston Texans 20 Justin Herbert vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 fantasy rankings for quarterbacks based on 4 points per passing touchdown.

We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 quarterbacks in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.

Week 4 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Rank Player Position 1 Saquon Barkley @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 Jordan Mason vs New England Patriots 3 Bijan Robinson vs New Orleans Saints 4 Alvin Kamara @ Atlanta Falcons 5 Breece Hall vs Denver Broncos 6 Derrick Henry vs Buffalo Bills 7 Jonathan Taylor vs Pittsburgh Steelers 8 De’Von Achane vs Tennessee Titans 9 James Conner vs Washington Commanders 10 Jahmyr Gibbs vs Seattle Seahawks 11 Josh Jacobs vs Minnesota Vikings 12 Kyren Williams @ Chicago Bears 13 Najee Harris @ Indianapolis Colts 14 Joe Mixon (Q) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 15 Aaron Jones @ Green Bay Packers 16 James Cook @ Baltimore Ravens 17 Kenneth Walker III (Q) @ Detroit Lions 18 J.K. Dobbins vs Kansas City Chiefs 19 David Montgomery vs Seattle Seahawks 20 Tony Pollard @ Miami Dolphins 21 D’Andre Swift vs Los Angeles Rams 22 Travis Etienne @ Houston Texans 23 Rhamondre Stevenson @ San Francisco 49ers 24 Brian Robinson Jr @ Arizona Cardinals 25 Jerome Ford @ Las Vegas Raiders 26 Zack Moss @ Carolina Panthers 27 Devin Singletary vs Dallas Cowboys 28 Javonte Williams @ New York Jets 29 Jaylen Warren @ Indianapolis Colts 30 Carson Steele @ Los Angeles Chargers Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 4 fantasy WR rankings

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Rank Player Position 1 Justin Jefferson @ Green Bay Packers 2 CeeDee Lamb @ New York Giants 3 Ja’Marr Chase @ Carolina Panthers 4 Mike Evans vs Philadelphia Eagles 5 DeVonta Smith @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown vs Seattle Seahawks 7 Nico Collins vs Jacksonville Jaguars 8 Rashee Rice @ Los Angeles Chargers 9 Marvin Harrison Jr vs Washington Commanders 10 Brandon Aiyuk vs New England Patriots 11 Davante Adams vs Cleveland Browns 12 Tyreek Hill vs Seattle Seahawks 13 Chris Godwin vs Philadelphia Eagles 14 Chris Olave @ Atlanta Falcons 15 DK Metcalf @ Detroit Lions 16 Garrett Wilson vs Denver Broncos 17 Tee Higgins @ Carolina Panthers 18 Malik Nabers vs Dallas Cowboys 19 Jameson Williams vs Seattle Seahawks 20 Rashid Shaheed @ Atlanta Falcons 22 Jaylen Waddle vs Tennessee Titans 22 Drake London vs New Orleans Saints 23 George Pickens @ Indianapolis Colts 24 Amari Cooper @ Las Vegas Raiders 25 Zay Flowers vs Buffalo Bills 26 DJ Moore vs Los Angeles Rams 27 Stefon Diggs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @ Detroit Lions 29 Xavier Worthy @ Los Angeles Chargers 30 Calvin Ridley @ Houston Texans Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Rank Player Opponent 1 Trey McBride vs Washington Commanders 2 Brock Bowers vs Cleveland Browns 3 Mark Andrews vs Buffalo Bills 4 Sam LaPorta vs Seattle Seahawks 5 Dalton Kincaid @ Baltimore Ravens 6 Kyle Pitts vs New Orleans Saints 7 Travis Kelce @ Los Angeles Chargers 8 Jake Ferguson @ New York Giants 9 George Kittle (Q – Hamstring) vs New England Patriots 10 Taysom Hill @ Atlanta Falcons 11 Pat Freiermuth @ Indianapolis Colts 12 Hunter Henry @ San Francisco 49ers 13 Isaiah Likely vs Buffalo Bills 14 Zach Ertz @ Arizona Cardinals 15 Dalton Schultz vs Jacksonville Jaguars 16 Tucker Kraft vs Minnesota Vikings 17 Colby Parkinson @ Chicago Bears 18 Cole Kmet vs Los Angeles Rams 19 Noah Fant @ Detroit Lions 20 Mike Gesicki @ Carolina Panthers

We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 tight ends in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.

Additional Week 4 fantasy rankings