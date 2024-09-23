Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season are wrapped up, providing us with a nice sample size to shape our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy rankings highlight the top 20 options at quarterback and tight end with the top 30 plays at running back and wide receiver.
Fortunately, there are still no bye weeks to worry about in NFL Week 4 though injuries have already sidelined multiple first-round picks in fantasy drafts and either standout players. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings at every position.
Week 4 fantasy QB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Josh Allen
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|2
|Dak Prescott
|@ New York Giants
|3
|Joe Burrow
|@ Carolina Panthers
|4
|Kyler Murray
|vs Washington Commanders
|5
|Patrick Mahomes
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|Jalen Hurts
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|C.J. Stroud
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|Lamar Jackson
|vs Buffalo Bills
|9
|Jordan Love (Q – Knee)
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|10
|Anthony Richardson
|vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
|11
|Brock Purdy
|vs. New England Patriots
|12
|Baker Mayfield
|vs. Philadelphia Eagles
|13
|Jayden Daniels
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|14
|Geno Smith
|@ Detroit Lions
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|vs. Denver Broncos
|16
|Derek Carr
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Caleb Williams
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|18
|Jared Goff
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|19
|Trevor Lawrence
|vs. Houston Texans
|20
|Justin Herbert
|vs. Kansas City Chiefs
We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 quarterbacks in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.
Week 4 fantasy RB rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Saquon Barkley
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|Jordan Mason
|vs New England Patriots
|3
|Bijan Robinson
|vs New Orleans Saints
|4
|Alvin Kamara
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|5
|Breece Hall
|vs Denver Broncos
|6
|Derrick Henry
|vs Buffalo Bills
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|vs Pittsburgh Steelers
|8
|De’Von Achane
|vs Tennessee Titans
|9
|James Conner
|vs Washington Commanders
|10
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|11
|Josh Jacobs
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Kyren Williams
|@ Chicago Bears
|13
|Najee Harris
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|14
|Joe Mixon (Q)
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|15
|Aaron Jones
|@ Green Bay Packers
|16
|James Cook
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|17
|Kenneth Walker III (Q)
|@ Detroit Lions
|18
|J.K. Dobbins
|vs Kansas City Chiefs
|19
|David Montgomery
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|20
|Tony Pollard
|@ Miami Dolphins
|21
|D’Andre Swift
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|22
|Travis Etienne
|@ Houston Texans
|23
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|24
|Brian Robinson Jr
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|25
|Jerome Ford
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|26
|Zack Moss
|@ Carolina Panthers
|27
|Devin Singletary
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|28
|Javonte Williams
|@ New York Jets
|29
|Jaylen Warren
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|30
|Carson Steele
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 fantasy WR rankings
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|@ Green Bay Packers
|2
|CeeDee Lamb
|@ New York Giants
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@ Carolina Panthers
|4
|Mike Evans
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|DeVonta Smith
|@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|7
|Nico Collins
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|8
|Rashee Rice
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|9
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|vs Washington Commanders
|10
|Brandon Aiyuk
|vs New England Patriots
|11
|Davante Adams
|vs Cleveland Browns
|12
|Tyreek Hill
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|13
|Chris Godwin
|vs Philadelphia Eagles
|14
|Chris Olave
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|15
|DK Metcalf
|@ Detroit Lions
|16
|Garrett Wilson
|vs Denver Broncos
|17
|Tee Higgins
|@ Carolina Panthers
|18
|Malik Nabers
|vs Dallas Cowboys
|19
|Jameson Williams
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|20
|Rashid Shaheed
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|22
|Jaylen Waddle
|vs Tennessee Titans
|22
|Drake London
|vs New Orleans Saints
|23
|George Pickens
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|24
|Amari Cooper
|@ Las Vegas Raiders
|25
|Zay Flowers
|vs Buffalo Bills
|26
|DJ Moore
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|27
|Stefon Diggs
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
|28
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@ Detroit Lions
|29
|Xavier Worthy
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|30
|Calvin Ridley
|@ Houston Texans
Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for fantasy football
|Rank
|Player
|Opponent
|1
|Trey McBride
|vs Washington Commanders
|2
|Brock Bowers
|vs Cleveland Browns
|3
|Mark Andrews
|vs Buffalo Bills
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|vs Seattle Seahawks
|5
|Dalton Kincaid
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Kyle Pitts
|vs New Orleans Saints
|7
|Travis Kelce
|@ Los Angeles Chargers
|8
|Jake Ferguson
|@ New York Giants
|9
|George Kittle (Q – Hamstring)
|vs New England Patriots
|10
|Taysom Hill
|@ Atlanta Falcons
|11
|Pat Freiermuth
|@ Indianapolis Colts
|12
|Hunter Henry
|@ San Francisco 49ers
|13
|Isaiah Likely
|vs Buffalo Bills
|14
|Zach Ertz
|@ Arizona Cardinals
|15
|Dalton Schultz
|vs Jacksonville Jaguars
|16
|Tucker Kraft
|vs Minnesota Vikings
|17
|Colby Parkinson
|@ Chicago Bears
|18
|Cole Kmet
|vs Los Angeles Rams
|19
|Noah Fant
|@ Detroit Lions
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|@ Carolina Panthers
We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 tight ends in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.