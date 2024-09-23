fbpx

Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Week 4 fantasy rankings
Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season are wrapped up, providing us with a nice sample size to shape our Week 4 fantasy rankings. As always, our fantasy rankings highlight the top 20 options at quarterback and tight end with the top 30 plays at running back and wide receiver.

Fortunately, there are still no bye weeks to worry about in NFL Week 4 though injuries have already sidelined multiple first-round picks in fantasy drafts and either standout players. With that in mind, let’s dive into our Week 4 fantasy rankings at every position.

Week 4 fantasy QB rankings

Week 4 fantasy rankings, Week 4 fantasy QB rankings
Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Josh Allen@ Baltimore Ravens
2Dak Prescott@ New York Giants
3Joe Burrow@ Carolina Panthers
4Kyler Murrayvs Washington Commanders
5Patrick Mahomes@ Los Angeles Chargers
6Jalen Hurts@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7C.J. Stroudvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
8Lamar Jacksonvs Buffalo Bills
9Jordan Love (Q – Knee)vs Minnesota Vikings
10Anthony Richardsonvs. Pittsburgh Steelers
11Brock Purdyvs. New England Patriots
12Baker Mayfieldvs. Philadelphia Eagles
13Jayden Daniels@ Arizona Cardinals
14Geno Smith@ Detroit Lions
15Aaron Rodgersvs. Denver Broncos
16Derek Carr@ Atlanta Falcons
17Caleb Williamsvs. Los Angeles Rams
18Jared Goffvs. Seattle Seahawks
19Trevor Lawrencevs. Houston Texans
20Justin Herbertvs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4 fantasy rankings for quarterbacks based on 4 points per passing touchdown.

We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 quarterbacks in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.

Week 4 fantasy RB rankings

Week 4 fantasy rankings, Week 4 fantasy RB rankings
Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
RankPlayerPosition
1Saquon Barkley@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2Jordan Masonvs New England Patriots
3Bijan Robinsonvs New Orleans Saints
4Alvin Kamara@ Atlanta Falcons
5Breece Hallvs Denver Broncos
6Derrick Henryvs Buffalo Bills
7Jonathan Taylorvs Pittsburgh Steelers
8De’Von Achanevs Tennessee Titans
9James Connervs Washington Commanders
10Jahmyr Gibbsvs Seattle Seahawks
11Josh Jacobsvs Minnesota Vikings
12Kyren Williams@ Chicago Bears
13Najee Harris@ Indianapolis Colts
14Joe Mixon (Q)vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
15Aaron Jones@ Green Bay Packers
16James Cook@ Baltimore Ravens
17Kenneth Walker III (Q)@ Detroit Lions
18J.K. Dobbinsvs Kansas City Chiefs
19David Montgomeryvs Seattle Seahawks
20Tony Pollard@ Miami Dolphins
21D’Andre Swiftvs Los Angeles Rams
22Travis Etienne@ Houston Texans
23Rhamondre Stevenson@ San Francisco 49ers
24Brian Robinson Jr@ Arizona Cardinals
25Jerome Ford@ Las Vegas Raiders
26Zack Moss@ Carolina Panthers
27Devin Singletaryvs Dallas Cowboys
28Javonte Williams@ New York Jets
29Jaylen Warren@ Indianapolis Colts
30Carson Steele@ Los Angeles Chargers
Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 4 fantasy WR rankings

Week 4 fantasy rankings, Week 4 fantasy WR rankings
Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
RankPlayerPosition
1Justin Jefferson@ Green Bay Packers
2CeeDee Lamb@ New York Giants
3Ja’Marr Chase@ Carolina Panthers
4Mike Evansvs Philadelphia Eagles
5DeVonta Smith@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6Amon-Ra St. Brownvs Seattle Seahawks
7Nico Collinsvs Jacksonville Jaguars
8Rashee Rice@ Los Angeles Chargers
9Marvin Harrison Jrvs Washington Commanders
10Brandon Aiyukvs New England Patriots
11Davante Adamsvs Cleveland Browns
12Tyreek Hillvs Seattle Seahawks
13Chris Godwinvs Philadelphia Eagles
14Chris Olave@ Atlanta Falcons
15DK Metcalf@ Detroit Lions
16Garrett Wilsonvs Denver Broncos
17Tee Higgins@ Carolina Panthers
18Malik Nabersvs Dallas Cowboys
19Jameson Williamsvs Seattle Seahawks
20Rashid Shaheed@ Atlanta Falcons
22Jaylen Waddlevs Tennessee Titans
22Drake Londonvs New Orleans Saints
23George Pickens@ Indianapolis Colts
24Amari Cooper@ Las Vegas Raiders
25Zay Flowersvs Buffalo Bills
26DJ Moorevs Los Angeles Rams
27Stefon Diggsvs. Jacksonville Jaguars
28Jaxon Smith-Njigba@ Detroit Lions
29Xavier Worthy@ Los Angeles Chargers
30Calvin Ridley@ Houston Texans
Week 4 fantasy rankings based on 0.5 PPR scoring.

Week 4 fantasy rankings: Best tight ends for fantasy football

Week 4 fantasy rankings, Week 4 fantasy TE rankings
Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
RankPlayerOpponent
1Trey McBridevs Washington Commanders
2Brock Bowersvs Cleveland Browns
3Mark Andrewsvs Buffalo Bills
4Sam LaPortavs Seattle Seahawks
5Dalton Kincaid@ Baltimore Ravens
6Kyle Pittsvs New Orleans Saints
7Travis Kelce@ Los Angeles Chargers
8Jake Ferguson@ New York Giants
9George Kittle (Q – Hamstring)vs New England Patriots
10Taysom Hill@ Atlanta Falcons
11Pat Freiermuth@ Indianapolis Colts
12Hunter Henry@ San Francisco 49ers
13Isaiah Likelyvs Buffalo Bills
14Zach Ertz@ Arizona Cardinals
15Dalton Schultzvs Jacksonville Jaguars
16Tucker Kraftvs Minnesota Vikings
17Colby Parkinson@ Chicago Bears
18Cole Kmetvs Los Angeles Rams
19Noah Fant@ Detroit Lions
20Mike Gesicki@ Carolina Panthers

We’ll have individual breakdowns on the matchups for the top 15 tight ends in our Week 4 fantasy rankings on Monday.

Additional Week 4 fantasy rankings

