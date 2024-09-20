NFL Bye Weeks 2024: NFL Bye Week Schedule for all 32 teams in 2024, including Week 5

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The National Football League plays an 18-week schedule with all 32 of its teams receiving a bye week during the regular season. NFL bye weeks are a perfect opportunity for players to rest and coaches to prepare for the rest of the season, but they can leave fantasy football managers in a tough spot.

Under the 18-game schedule, each NFL team receives a single bye week that is determined by the league each year. The NFL bye weeks in 2024 start in Week 5 with the final teams on a bye in Week 14. With that information in mind, let’s dive into our guide to NFL bye weeks 2024.

What are the bye weeks for the NFL?

The NFL bye weeks this season are Weeks 5, Week 6, Week 7, Week 9, Week 10, Week 11, Week 12 and Week 14.

What are the rules for bye weeks in the NFL?

Under NFL rules, teams are permitted to hold practices on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday but players do receive the rest of the week off.

Some NFL teams will limit practices during the bye week, using the time for film study, game preparation and also on rest and recovery for players’ bodies.

What is the NFL bye week?

The NFL bye week is a period when a selected number of teams receive a week off from playing. While NFL teams on a bye week can still practice on Monday through Wednesday, there is no practice on Thursday or Friday and no game that week.

What is the NFL bye week?

Bye weeks are determined by the NFL when league officials make the schedule each year. The bye weeks are determined to balance the schedule. Clubs typically prefer bye weeks in the middle or later portion of the regular season as opposed to early in the season.

NFL bye weeks 2024

NFL teams on bye Week 5

Detroit Lions

Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles

Tennessee Titans

NFL teams on bye Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

Miami Dolphins

NFL teams on bye Week 7

Chicago Bears

Dallas Cowboys

NFL teams on bye Week 9

San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL teams on bye Week 10

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Seattle Seahawks

NFL teams on bye Week 11

Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL teams on bye Week 12

Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals

Jacksonville Jaguars

New Orleans Saints

New York Jets

NFL teams on bye Week 14

Baltimore Ravens

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

Washington Commanders

NFL bye weeks FAQ

What teams are on bye this week?

There are no NFL teams on a bye this week. NFL bye weeks start in Week 5.

When is the Packers bye week?

The Green Bay Packers bye week is in Week 10.

When is the Chiefs bye week?

The Kansas City Chiefs bye week is in Week 6.

When is the Cowboys bye week?

The Dallas Cowboys bye week is in Week 7.

When is the 49ers bye week?

The San Francisco 49ers bye week is in Week 9.