5 Bold predictions for the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Week 4 matchup

The next chapter in the storied rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) and the New York Giants (1-2) will take place on Thursday night at MetLife Stadium.

Anytime these two rivals play one another it carries great significance, but this game has heightened pressure as the loser will sit alone in the cellar of the NFC East and their head coach will be on the hot seat.

The Cowboys enter this game as the favorite as they’ve dominated this rivalry over the last decade. But the Giants showed last week that Brian Daboll hasn’t lost the locker room, and the team has plenty of fight left in them.

Here are five bold predictions for Thursday’s game.

The Giants defense will sack Dak Prescott eight times

In their win over the Cleveland Browns, the Giants sacked quarterback Deshaun Watson nine times. New York’s pass rush was a complete team effort as nine different players recorded at least half a sack.

Coming into this season, the thought was teams only had to be wary of Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns. But the addition of Elijah Chatman, a healthy Azeez Ojulari, and blitzes by the defensive backs have given the team a plethora of ways to get to the quarterback.

In their two games last season, New York failed to sack Dak Prescott once. However, Dallas no longer has Tyron Smith or Tyler Biadasz protecting Prescott. As a result, the Giants’ defense will have another eight-sack performance on Thursday night.

Ezekiel Elliott will score two touchdowns

In somewhat of a surprising move, the Cowboys brought back veteran running back Ezekiel Elliott to the team on a one-year deal after he spent last season with the New England Patriots.

The 29-year-old running back is clearly not the back he used to be as he’s carried the ball 19 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Although his better days are behind him, Elliott has been known to have big games on a big stage.

New York has struggled to stop the run this season, allowing 131.7 yards per game on the ground, which is 23rd in the NFL. Elliott may not have a ton of yards on Thursday, but he’ll find the end zone twice.

Malik Nabers will have a 50-yard touchdown reception

Through the first three weeks of the season, Nabers has been absolutely spectacular. He’s caught 23 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. In addition, he leads the NFL in receptions for 20 yards or more with six.

He and Daniel Jones have built a rapport, and as a result, New York’s passing offense has made strides each week. The only thing Nabers hasn’t done so far this season is to have a long touchdown reception, but you get a feeling it’s about to happen.

Dallas will try to contain the rookie receiver by putting their best corner on him in Trevon Diggs. No matter the game plan Dallas’s defense dials up to stop Nabers, it won’t be successful as he’ll have another big game and have his first touchdown of 50 yards.

Dallas will block another field goal and run it back for a touchdown

On the opening drive in the season opener for these two teams last year, New York had an impressive 11-play 48-yard drive. They lined up for a 44-yard Graham Gano field goal attempt that was blocked and returned for a touchdown by Noah Igbinoghene for a touchdown. To make matters worse, Andrew Thomas pulled his hamstring chasing after Igbinoghene and would miss seven games. This play led to the Cowboys winning 40-0 and marked the beginning of a disastrous season for New York.

They say that lightning doesn’t strike twice, but in this instance it will as Dallas will block a field goal attempt by Greg Joseph and run it back for a touchdown.

The Giants will beat Dak Prescott for the first time since 2016

Believe it or not, the last time the Giants beat the Cowboys with Dak Prescott as their quarterback was in 2016, when Prescott was a rookie. The lone time New York has beaten Dallas since then was in the 2020 season finale when Andy Dalton was their quarterback.

The Cowboys’ defense is ranked 28th in the NFL and is dead last against the run, giving up 185 yards per game. New York’s improved offensive line will get the better of the Cowboys front seven and be the guiding force on their way to victory.

Cowboys vs Giants prediction: Giants 27, Cowboys 21.

