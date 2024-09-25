1 bold prediction for every game in NFL Week 4, including what happens with Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson

Credit: Michael Karas / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s already NFL Week 4, and that means we have 16 more matchups to preview. Just like last week’s NFL schedule, we have two more Monday Night Football matchups. But there’s a lot more to look forward to than just a few primetime matchups. Below, we dive into one bold prediction for every game on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

Daniel Jones outshines Dak Prescott, Giants defeat Cowboys

Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Somehow, the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys have the same record through three weeks. Naturally, the Cowboys will enter Week 4 with a giant chip on their shoulders, but the GMen have the benefit of home-field advantage. Daniel Jones and Malik Nabers have found a spark, and our bold prediction is that it continues in Week 4, with the Giants’ QB outperforming Dak Prescott for a big win. Related: Brian Daboll is reportedly losing the New York Giants’ locker room

Atlanta Falcons score 40 points in win over New Orleans Saints

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints have a top-ten defense for the fifth year in a row. Dennis Allen’s defense heads into Week 4, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the NFL. But Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense found their groove during the closing minutes of their Week 3 loss to Kansas City. Can they maintain that momentum against a top-notch defense? Atlanta will have to find a way to solve their division opponent’s defense if they want to make a playoff run, and what better time to start than now? Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

D’Andre Swift tops 100 yards in Chicago Bears win over Los Angeles Rams

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

D’Andre Swift has arguably been the NFL’s worst running back through three weeks. Running behind the Bears’ below-average line hasn’t helped, but Swift has the NFL’s worst yards per carry average at 1.8 YPC. All the blame can’t be placed on the trenches. Yet, even though the Bears haven’t topped 84 rushing yards in a single game this season, we’re going with the bold prediction that Swift tops the century mark all by himself against the Rams, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards in the NFL. Get the latest Los Angeles Rams coverage at LAFB.com

Minnesota Vikings win, hold Green Bay Packers to less than 100 rushing yards

Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

No one has rushed for more yards than the Packers have in the NFL this season. They’ve also been efficient, with the second-best yards per carry average in the league. Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, and Malik Willis have caused a lot of problems. But so has Brian Flores’ Vikings defense. Minnesota’s defense has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards through three weeks, and we’re betting that trend continues on Sunday against a red-hot Packers ground game. Get the latest Minnesota Vikings coverage at Minnesota Sports Fan

Anthony Richardson tops 350 yards in Indianapolis Colts win over Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anthony Richardson often looks like one of the most talented players in the NFL. Unfortunately, we only see glimpses of his magic. Richardson also struggles with inconsistency and a heavy tendency to turn the ball over. But Shane Steichen knows how to put his players in advantageous positions, and we’re going out on a limb to suggest that Richardson will be one of the NFL’s biggest surprises in Week 4. The Steelers have allowed the fewest points in the NFL through three weeks, so if Richardson can pull a 350-yard win out of his hat, it will be a massive shocker. Related: Top 2024 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates

Bo Nix has 3-TD day in Denver Broncos’ win over New York Jets

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This was supposed to be the Zach Wilson revenge game, but Bo Nix has the keys to Denver’s offense now. The rookie first-round pick got his first win last week, but he’s still waiting on his first passing touchdown. We’ll boldly predict Nix ends that streak with a three-TD performance in a big win against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets this Sunday. Related: 2024 NFL power rankings: Evaluating all 32 teams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers top 150 rushing yards in win over Philadelphia Eagles

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been a bottom-ten rushing offense for the past three years. They rank 27th this year, putting them on the cusp of repeating their failures. Bucky Irving was selected in the fourth round to help complement former third-round pick Rachaad White. Soon enough, the rookie out of Oregon will steal the starting job, and a breakout performance against Philadelphia would surely do the trick. White averages just 2.1 YPC compared to Irving’s 6.2 YPC. But the Eagles are beatable thanks to allowing the third-most yards per carry average in the NFL at 5.2 YPC. Related: Super Bowl odds

Andy Dalton gets a win against his former Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-3. How good would it feel for Andy Dalton to beat his former team one week after dominating the Raiders with a 300-yard game? The Panthers offense suddenly looks competent with the 36-year-old under center, but can he keep it up? It may be an all-out fireworks display with tons of points going up on both sides of the scoreboard, but if the Panthers pull out a win, it will be a huge surprise. Related: NFL insider urges Carolina Panthers to trade Bryce Young

Trevor Lawrence shreds Houston Texans defense for 400 passing yards in Jaguars win

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are down bad right now. They enter Week 4 winless after an embarrassing 37-point blowout loss. If Lawrence has any plans of living up to his potential as a former No. 1 overall pick, it’s time to show it. What better way to prove yourself than to pop out for a 400-yard game against Houston? Related: Top-selling NFL jerseys 2024: Who has the NFL’s best-selling jersey?

Kyler Murray’s 400-yard day masks Jayden Daniels’ 100-yard rushing day in Cardinals win

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Two of the NFL’s best dual-threat quarterbacks going toe-to-toe. What more could you ask for? Both Kyler Murray and Jayden Daniels enter Week 4 playing at a high level, presenting problems for each defense they face, through the air and on the ground. In what could be one of the most exciting games of the week, we’ll go out on a limb and say Daniels has his first 100-yard rushing game. But it won’t be enough, as Murray goes off for 400 combined yards to snag a hard-fought win. Related: NFL MVP odds 2024

Brock Purdy throws 2+ INTs, Drake Maye accounts for 2+ TDs in Patriots win over 49ers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

No, Drake Maye is not scheduled to start against the 49ers, but the third overall pick did make his debut last week. If Jacoby Brissett gets off to a rough start, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Maye get another taste. If so, our bold take is that Maye is responsible for at least two touchdowns in a comeback win over the 49ers. But it won’t all be thanks to Maye. We’re predicting Jerod Mayo’s defense will force Purdy into just his fourth-career multi-INT game for a big Patriots win as a team. Related: 2024 NFL QB Rankings

Deshaun Watson gets benched in Las Vegas Raiders’ win over Cleveland Browns

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Browns enter Week 4 ranked 25th in scoring. Much of the blame has been placed on the shoulders of Deshaun Watson. A porous Browns offensive line that got Jedrick Wills back but now will be without Wyatt Teller has earned criticism, too. Yet, at some point, the Browns need to try something different to create a spark. If Watson can’t lead scoring drives against the Raiders, don’t be shocked if Jameis Winston gets a chance to play. Related: NFL defense rankings 2024

Justin Herbert’s 350-yard day helps Los Angeles Chargers topple Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers have been all about running the ball. Los Angeles enters Week 4 with the second-fewest passing attempts, but that could change against a Chiefs team that can score points in a hurry. Herbert hasn’t been asked to do too much so far, but we’ll go out on a limb and say he’ll have a 350-yard game to help the Bolts ruin the Chiefs’ spotless record. Related: 2024 NFL offense rankings

Keon Coleman breaks out for 100-plus yards, plus 2 TDs in Bills win over Ravens

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Josh Allen doesn’t have a clear top target now that Stefon Diggs is in Houston. Keon Coleman, the 33rd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, has the potential to develop into a No. 1 option. But we haven’t seen it yet. So far, Coleman’s best game came in Week 1 with 51 yards on four receptions. He also added a 24-yard touchdown in Week 3. But he’s still waiting for that big breakout game. The Ravens allow the most passing yards in the NFL, so a 100-yard game could come from Coleman in Week 4. Related: NFL expert picks today: NFL Week 4 picks for every game

Will Levis has second 300-yard game of his career in Titans win over Dolphins

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a quarterback, which means the Tennessee Titans have a good chance of getting their first win. Will Levis has thrown the second-most interceptions in the NFL this season, but if his defense gets the job done, he’ll feel less pressure. This could help Levis let loose for just the second 300-yard game of his young career. Related: NFL Week 4 predictions: Projecting every game

Detroit Lions blow out Seattle Seahawks with 200-plus rushing yards

Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images