NFL insider urges Carolina Panthers to trade Bryce Young

The Carolina Panthers finally got a win in Week 3, thanks to Andy Dalton’s three-touchdown performance. It was the first time the Panthers had a quarterback pass for three touchdowns since Bryce Young accomplished the feat in Week 5 of the 2023 season. Dalton also had 319 yards, which was the first time a Panthers QB crossed the 300-yard barrier since Young did so in Week 15 of last season.

It’s clear that Dalton can lead a higher-scoring Panthers offense than Young can at this stage of his career. But does that mean Carolina should throw in the towel and trade the No. 1 pick from the 2023 NFL Draft?

Could Andy Dalton’s big day promote a Bryce Young trade?

Bryce Young has only made 18 starts in the NFL. While his pro career hasn’t been nearly as successful as his Heisman-winning Alabama career in college, Young is still just 23 years old. Some would suggest he just needs more time to grow.

However, others, such as Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, believe it’s time the Panthers pull the plug on their young franchise QB experiment.

“Coach Dave Canales has said the Panthers aren’t considering trading the first pick in the 2023 draft. They nevertheless should be. If they/Tepper have decided Young isn’t the guy, get value for the balance of his contract and move on. They/Tepper tried. It didn’t work. To the team’s credit, they/Tepper admitted the mistake in lieu of doubling down. By all appearances, the Panthers are done with Young. If so, they/Tepper should do the right thing by Bryce Young and trade him. Yes, they hold his contractual rights. As if he had any say in the matter. They drafted him. They enhanced the pressure and expectations that come from being the first overall pick by giving up plenty (including the pick that became Caleb Williams) to get him.”

PFT’s Mike Florio on Bryce Young

The biggest issue with trying to trade the former No. 1 pick is the fact that the Panthers wouldn’t be able to get much value in exchange for the young QB. In some ways, the best thing for the Panthers is for Young to get another chance, and have him play well, boosting his trade value to the rest of the league. Yet, at that point, the Panthers may change their minds, buying stock into their recent first-round pick all over again.

