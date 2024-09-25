Philadelphia Eagles missing three top offensive pieces at Wednesday’s walkthrough

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles could be quite short-handed for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Three big offensive pieces for the Birds didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and right tackle Lane Johnson are in concussion protocol, while wide receiver A.J. Brown missed it as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

#Eagles not here and warming up before walkthrough:



WR A.J. Brown (hamstring)

WR DeVonta Smith (concussion)

RT Lane Johnson (concussion)



Here but not warming up:



LT Jordan Mailata



Injured players here and warming up:



CB Darius Slay

RG Mekhi Becton — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 25, 2024

Smith suffered a concussion after taking a high hit from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd when the receiver’s forward momentum was seemingly stopped.

Johnson also suffered a concussion during Sunday’s win against the Saints, but it’s not exactly known when it occurred. He was replaced by backup Fred Johnson.

Meanwhile, Brown has already missed two games. The All-Pro initially popped up on the injury report the Friday before the Eagles’ Week 2 Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons. Brown told ESPN’s Lisa Salters he expected to miss a couple of weeks.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t shed much light on their status while speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

“The guys, obviously, that are in the concussion protocol, I won’t comment on that. They’re working hard to get back,” noted Sirianni.

It wouldn’t be surprising if all three miss Week 4’s matchup against the Buccaneers. Since the Birds have a bye in Week 5, it makes sense to get all three the maximum amount of rest to completely recover and be as close to 100 percent as possible when they return.

Multiple offensive linemen banged up

Right guard Mekhi Becton told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane that he suffered a torn ligament in his left ring finger during Sunday’s game as well. He was replaced on the offensive line by Tyler Steen.

Becton has a cast that will allow him to play.

Mekhi Becton said he tore a ligament in his left ring finger. Said he has a cast that will allow him to play.



In other news, the #Eagles RG switched spots with Tyler Steen and had his locker stall moved to with the starting O-line.



Asked why, he said, “I wanted to be with the… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 25, 2024

Starting left guard Landon Dickerson was limited Wednesday due to a wrist issue.

The Eagles are two-point favorites on the road against the Bucs.

