New Orleans Saints player accused of spitting on concussed Eagles wide receiver

Did a New Orleans Saints player spit on a concussed Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver during Sunday’s game?

Eagles’ DeVonta Smith took a massive high hit from behind from Saints defensive tackle Khristian Boyd when it seemed like the wide receiver’s forward momentum was stopped. Smith fell backward and lost his helmet as he lay on the field.

Smith was later diagnosed with a concussion.

After the play, video shows Saints edge rusher Payton Turner, who was lying next to Smith, getting up and spitting in Smith’s direction.

The video immediately went viral on social media.

Turner responded to the social media post, denying he spit on a concussed Smith.

“Y’all reaching I wouldn’t ever do sum like that bless yall,” Turner said on X, formerly Twitter.

Y’all reaching I wouldn’t ever do sum like that 🤡 bless yall — 🅿️ayton Turner (@pt_turner98) September 22, 2024

Many on social media weren’t buying Turner’s response, though.

Eagles safety calls hit dirty

After the game, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson called it a “cheap shot.”

“Man, that’s the dirtiest (expletive) I ever saw in football, bro,” Gardner-Johnson said, via The Athletic. “Y’all obviously saw forward progression was stopped. For them to take a cheap shot on one of our key players, it goes to show what type of team that is. They’re front-runners.”

Four other Eagles players were hurt during the game, including right tackle Lane Johnson, who suffered a concussion.

The Eagles won, 15-12, in what turned out to be a wild game.

