Jacksonville Jaguars linked to future Hall of Fame head coach

In 2022, the Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson, hoping the experienced, Super Bowl-winning head coach could help erase all the bad memories from Urban Meyer’s very brief stint in Duval. It worked, in the first season, when Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to an AFC South division title, plus a Wild Card victory after a nine-win year.

But the Jaguars finished 9-8 again in 2023, only this time, leaving them without a spot in the postseason. Now, with more pressure on Coach Pederson after missing the playoffs, the Jags have started the season 0-3, with their most recent loss being by 37 points in primetime.

Needless to say, outsiders are starting to wonder how warm Pederson’s seat is getting. Now, NFL insiders are starting to speak up too.

NFL insider labels Jacksonville Jaguars as ‘ideal’ landing spot for Bill Belichick

How much longer will Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan tolerate lackluster results? He’s owned the team since 2012, and Doug Pederson is already the fifth full-time head coach to roam the sidelines in Duval County.

Coming into the season, Khan spoke about how he felt this year’s Jaguars were the “best team assembled by Jacksonville, ever.” Yet, that’s not what the results show thus far. Should the Jaguars continue to struggle as they hit the road to face the Houston Texans in Week 4, it’s not unreasonable to think Pederson gets his walking papers.

If so, who becomes a top candidate to fill the Jaguars’ coaching vacancy? Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer recently connected the dots linking future Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick to the Jaguars.

“They’re just a sneaky one with Belichick for me. (Khan’s son and Jaguars chief football strategy officer) Tony Khan has a strong relationship with Bill Belichick to the point where — so when they hired Doug Marrone full-time, they removed the interim tag [in 2017], that was largely on the advice of Bill Belichick to do it. So, Bill has had the ear of ownership in that place for a while now. And I just wonder if that’s not rattling around in the heads of ownership up there now.



And now you’ve got sponsorships to sell, you’ve got suites to sell, all of that stuff. Do you need some more credibility? There are some things that line up there where I wouldn’t totally rule out that as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025. He does have a place, I think, right down the street. I guess down I-95 there in South Florida too, so that wouldn’t hurt either.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on Jaguars/Bill Belichick

Belichick remains just 26 victories away from tying Don Shula for the most wins by a head coach in NFL history. By joining the Jaguars, he’d have a chance to take over a team that believes they already have their franchise quarterback, he’d just have to make sure he gets the right coaches in place to help Lawrence reach his potential.

Teams weren’t interested in hiring Belichick during this past offseason, but if you’re Khan, you can’t go wrong linking up with an all-time football great.

