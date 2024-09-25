Past comments from Jacksonville Jaguars owner seemingly put Doug Pederson on hot seat

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After finishing 9-8 in 2023, Doug Pederson knew missing the playoffs wasn’t good enough. Not even for a Jacksonville Jaguars team that’s still seeking their first Super Bowl win.

Yet, three games into the 2024 season, and the Jaguars still don’t have a win. Not only are they winless, there are further signs of despair. The Jaguars have the AFC’s worst point differential at -45. Only the Carolina Panthers are worse, by one point, and they even have a win.

There’s nothing worse than being blown out by 37 points in primetime, even if it was to another playoff contender. But if the Bills can move on from Stefon Diggs and score nearly 50 points, why can’t a former No. 1 overall pick like Trevor Lawrence do the same after losing Calvin Ridley? That may be exactly how Jaguars owner Shad Khan feels.

Shad Khan believes 2024 version are best Jacksonville Jaguars team ever

To be fair, the Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t expected to be top Super Bowl contenders heading into the season. However, they were expected to head back to the drawing board and figure out why their offense wasn’t more effective.

Instead, an offense that ranked 13th in the NFL, averaging 22.2 points per game has somehow gotten worse. Much worse. Now the Jaguars average just 13.3 points per game, ‘good’ for the third-fewest in the NFL.

We see the results, but Jaguars owner Shad Khan had much higher expectations entering a season where he felt this roster was the best version he’s ever seen in Jacksonville.

“For us, winning now is the expectation. I was not misquoted. And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation. Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.” Jaguars owner Shad Khan in August of 2024

If winning now is the expectation, then it seems it’s only a matter of time before Khan has a tough conversation with Coach Pederson about why he’s not getting better results out of the “best team assembled.”

The Jaguars have another tough matchup coming up in Week 4 against a hungry 2-1 Texans team coming off an embarrassing 34-6 loss.

