Deshaun Watson shuts down suggestion to jumpstart Cleveland Browns offense

The Cleveland Browns have an offensive-minded head coach in Kevin Stefanski. He’s a two-time Coach of the Year. They also have a $230 million quarterback named Deshaun Watson, who they traded three first-round picks for.

Three years into the Watson experiment and he’s played in a total of 15 games, leading the Browns to a 9-6 record.

Deshaun Watson’s stats with Browns: 59.3% comp. rate, 2,768 passing yards, 17 TD, 11 INT, 4 lost fumbles

He’s yet to start more than six games in a season, and has become one of the most criticized players in the NFL. Having arguably one of the NFL’s worst contracts doesn’t help. Neither does playing behind an injury-riddled offensive line that’s allowed a league-high 16 sacks through three weeks.

Deshaun Watson wants to be a pocket QB, not a designed runner

While he’s working with a limited sample size through three weeks, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns rank 25th in scoring this season. They also have the third-fewest passing yards in the league. They need to try something different to create a spark after failing to score more than 18 points in any of their games this season.

On Wednesday, when a local reporter offered a suggestion, asking whether Watson or the team has considered dialing up more designed runs on gameday. But the 29-year-old quickly shut down that idea, noting how he prefers to be a pocket passer, not one who risks taking more hits on designed runs.

“I’m not going in there to ask them for more designed runs. If I don’t have to run, I’m not going to run. I’m not trying to take any hits. I’m not a running quarterback, in a sense. I can make things happen, but I’m not trying to run. I’m not a running back. It’s not my specialty. They signed me to throw the ball, make decisions and be a quarterback, not a runner.” Deshaun Watson on his QB style

Watson has already suffered through enough injuries since arriving in Cleveland. It’s understandable that he’s not eagerly seeking out more chances to get hit in open space. Yet, after saying this, maybe sneaking in a few extra designed runs is exactly what’s in the cards for Coach Stefanski in Week 4, or in the near future.

