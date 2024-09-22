Brian Daboll is reportedly losing the New York Giants’ locker room

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll is in his third season as the New York Giants’ head coach, but 2024 could be his final year in The Big Apple. A 9-7-1 season in his first year ended with a surprise trip to the Divisional Round following a Wild Card win. But finishing 6-11 in his second year while leading the NFL’s 30th-ranked scoring offense raised doubts.

Now, after a 0-2 start with the NFL’s 31st-ranked scoring offense, more questions are being raised inside the Giants’ locker room. Is Daboll the right head coach to lead this legendary franchise back to greatness?

New York Giants players ‘losing faith’ in Brian Daboll

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants started with low expectations as Daniel Jones returned from last year’s season-ending ACL surgery. Yet, there was still hope that a rebuilt offensive line, combined with the injection of a wideout with superstar potential in Malik Nabers, could spark a competitive effort that allowed Jones to thrive under center.

However, two games in, and the Giants already look like a mess. A 22-point blowout loss at home in Week 1 was followed by getting outgained 425 yards to 304 by a division rival. While the Giants may have won if their kicker Graham Gano didn’t suffer an injury during the opening kickoff, confidence is lacking in New York’s ability to compete at a high level.

Now, those concerns may be gaining traction inside New York’s lockerroom too. According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan,

“I’ve spoken to guys over the past few days, and some of them — not all of them — have said it’s starting to get shaky in there. The confidence in Brian Daboll is hanging by a thread. Their trust in him is waning.” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan on New York Giants

It’s a long season. But if multiple Giants players are already starting to doubt Daboll in September, this team has no chance of playing deep into January. If something should happen with Coach Daboll’s job, the likeliest candidates to take over would be either offensive coordinator Mike Kafka or defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Kafka is in his third season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator, and Bowen is in his fourth year as an NFL defensive coordinator.

