New York Giants rumor reveals Brian Daboll’s ‘go down with the ship’ approach to his job ahead of Week 1

A new report reveals that New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is fully aware his job is on the line in 2024 and will “go down with the ship” on his terms.

The Giants are just days away from the start of their 2024 campaign and there is a lot of pessimism around the team. This time last year there was talk of New York competing for an NFC East title after they surprisingly reached the playoffs two years ago. However, things have changed greatly since then.

They finished with a 6-11 record in 2023 and after the season ended there were rumors of a toxic environment among the coaching staff. It even led to popular defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale quitting as opposed to another season working under Daboll. It has put the team’s head coach on a very hot seat heading into the new season.

That pressure is reportedly why Daboll will take on a larger workload in 2024. And get back to his Buffalo Bills roots by calling the plays on offense this season, according to SNY NFL insider Connor Hughes.

New York Giants record (2023): 6-11

“I heard from several sources this offseason that Daboll was openly telling people he knows what could happen if things go south,” Hughes wrote Tuesday. “That’s among the reasons he took play-calling back – he’s not getting fired with someone else calling his offense. He’ll go down with his ship.”

It is not a great sign for a head coach to potentially be fired three seasons into his stint with a franchise and after making the playoffs in his first season. But it is good that Daboll is well aware of his failings in 2023 overseeing the New York Giants locker room and is taking things very seriously ahead of a make-or-break season in his career.

The Giants face the Vikings in Week 1 at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

