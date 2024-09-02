Ranking the top 10 New York Giants who will determine the team’s success in 2024

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants begin their 100th NFL season on Sunday, September 8th, when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Many expect the team to have double-digit losses for the seventh time in the last eight seasons. But, those inside the organization believe this team can challenge for a playoff berth. For New York to rebound from their disastrous 2023 season, it will take a collective effort from the offense, defense, and special teams. However, some players will be relied upon to play at a high level if the team will have a winning season. Here’s our ranking of the top 10 players who will determine the Giants’ success in 2024.

Daniel Jones

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been said numerous times before but it bears repeating, this is a make-or-break season for Daniel Jones. He needs to limit the number of turnovers he commits and play the best football of his career. His performance will by far have the biggest impact on the team’s win total. If he can play the best football of his career, the Giants have a chance to be one of the surprise teams of the league. If his play resembles how he played in 2023 and the preseason game against the Houston Texans a few weeks ago, the team will have double-digit losses, and this will be Jones’ last season with the team. Related: See where Daniel Jones lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings

Andrew Thomas

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

We saw how abysmal New York’s offensive line was last season when Thomas missed seven games due to a hamstring injury. His absence was a major factor in the line allowing its quarterbacks to be sacked an NFL-high 85 times last season. Thomas is one of the best tackles in the league and arguably the best player on the team. The team can ill-afford to lose him to another injury or else the season will spiral downward immediately. Related: Where does the New York Giants offense rank among their peers?

Malik Nabers

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

If the offense is going to have explosive plays this season, it’s going to come from the sixth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Nabers gives the team their first true No. 1 wideout since OBJ, and the offense will go through him as he’ll have well over 100 targets on the season. If his play can live up to being the sixth overall pick, then he’ll have a chance of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, and the team might have a winning record. Related: How does the New York Giants defense stack up to the competition?

Brian Burns

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By trading for Brian Burns, the Giants are expected to have one of the best front sevens in the league. So far, Burns has only had one season with double-digit sacks. He’ll need to achieve that feat again and be a disruptive force rushing off the edge if the front seven is going to be dominant. Not everyone can handle playing in this market, it will be interesting to see if Burns can live up to expectations. Related: New York Giants NFL Power Rankings

Jermaine Eluemunor

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Eluemunor will start the season at right tackle ahead of Evan Neal, who has struggled mightily in his first two seasons. Eluemunor played right tackle in his previous two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and didn’t miss a beat. The Giants will need him to play at a high level so that Jones has time to find receivers downfield and to create running lanes for the running backs. Related: Super Bowl odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2024 NFL season

Deonte Banks

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the team re-signing Adoree’ Jackson, the secondary is a huge question mark. However, the team is hopeful that second-year cornerback Deonte Banks can develop into one of the best young corners in the league. Often, players make their biggest strides in productivity in year two of their careers, and the team is hopeful this will happen with Banks. It will be imperative that he holds his own when matched against the opponent’s top receivers. Related: Predicting NFL playoff teams and Super Bowl 2025 winner

Kayvon Thibodeaux

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

After a subpar rookie season in which he had four sacks, Thibodeaux had 11.5 sacks in 2023. The expectation is for him to have another season with double-digit sacks so that he and Burns can become one of the best edge rusher tandems in the league. Thibodeaux’s one knock is that sometimes he seems to be a non-factor in games. He’ll need to be more consistent if he’s going to maximize his and the team’s potential. Related: NFL MVP odds 2024: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow start as favorites

Dexter Lawrence

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lawrence has been the most consistent player on the defense throughout his tenure with Big Blue. He’s one of the best interior linemen in the league and is constantly double-teamed, allowing his teammates to make plays. All Lawrence needs to do is remain healthy and keep the same level of production he’s displayed throughout his tenure in New York. Related: Week 1 fantasy QB rankings: Identifying 15 best fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1

Devin Singletary

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody is expecting Singletary to replicate the explosive plays that Saquon Barkley made over the past several seasons. But what is expected from the team’s new lead back, is that he be a tough runner between the tackles and be a viable threat catching passes out of the backfield. His performance will go a long way in determining the team’s success and whether Joe Schoen made the right decision to not bring Barkley back. Related: NFL Week 1 predictions: Projecting every game, including Ravens vs Chiefs

Jalin Hyatt

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK