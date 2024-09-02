Week 1 fantasy QB rankings: Identifying 15 best fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season has arrived. Football is back and that also means the return of fantasy football. While ranking top matchups is always more difficult, our Week 1 fantasy QB rankings will give you some idea of which quarterbacks to target. We'll release individual fantasy football rankings for each position for Week 1, providing insight into specific matchups and which players we like the most. With that in mind, let's dive into our Week 1 fantasy QB rankings.

1. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills – vs Arizona Cardinals

No Stefon Diggs, no problem. The Arizona Cardinals allowed the second-highest average QB rating (102.9), the second-highest touchdown rate (6.3 percent) and the second-highest completion rate (68.6 percent) last season. Marginal improvements were made to the secondary, but not nearly enough to make a difference. Allen gets a golden opportunity in Week 1 to kick off his MVP candidacy.

2. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions – vs Los Angeles Rams

It might come as a surprise to see Jared Goff listed as the second-best option in our Week 1 fantasy rankings. Here's the case. Goff averaged a 70.14% completion rate with a 19-6 TD-INT line and 107.9 QB rating in 8 home games last year. He draws a home matchup in Week 1 against his former team. The Los Angeles Rams defense lost its two best players from last season (Aaron Donald and Ernest Jones). The Lions' offense and skill group are perfect to exploit the Rams' weaknesses, setting up for Goff's big night.

3. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Baltimore Ravens

Even without Marquise Brown, Patrick Mahomes should deliver a better fantasy performance than managers received at various points last season. The Baltimore Ravens had the best defense in football last year, but they lost defensive play-caller Mike MacDonald, who was a savant when it came to creating schemes to stop quarterbacks. Changes to the Ravens defense mean there's an adjustment period, one Mahomes can take advantage of in Week 1.

4. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers – vs Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Love played at an MVP-like level in the second half of the season while the Philadelphia Eagles, largely because of their defense, collapsed. Philadelphia did make some much-needed additions to its secondary, but Vic Fangio's scheme takes a while to learn and the new additions are rookies. Plus, while the Packers might not have a true No. 1 receiver, the depth of their receiving corps puts Love in a position to routinely find holes in Philadelphia's secondary.

5. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans – @ Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans have provided C.J. Stroud with the perfect environment to become an All-Pro. Just having Nico Collins and Tank Dell helped lead to an electric Texans' offense last season and now Stroud is further supported by Joe Mixon and Stefon Diggs. The Colts' secondary is their weakest position group on the roster, making this a very favorable fantasy matchup for the Texans' quarterback.

6. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins – vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Say whatever you want about Tua Tagovailoa, but he comes through for fantasy managers early in the year. In September 2023, the Miami Dolphins quarterback completed 71.3 percent of his passes with a 121.9 QB rating. We don't necessarily love the matchup, as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is outstanding, but the Dolphins have the talent advantage and Mike McDaniel can beat Nielsen in a chess match. That all sets up for Tagovailoa to have an excellent Week 1.

7. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles – vs Green Bay Packers

One of the great unknowns with Week 1 fantasy QB rankings is gauging how new schemes will impact on-field results. Jalen Hurts isn't a traditional fit in Kellen Moore's offense, but the Eagles quarterback also wanted this. On the other side of the ball, another unknown is how first-year Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's aggressive scheme will fair. Hurts is almost always going to be a top-10 fantasy play, we're just trying to account for some risk with the schematic changes and potentially early struggles.

8. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams – @ Detroit Lions

Revenge games are always something to keep a special eye on for fantasy managers. We're banking on a shootout in this game, with the Rams offense forced to go point for point to make up for their defense. Detroit's secondary is much more talented than it was in 2023, but they still don't necessarily have the guys to match up with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Something close to last year's box score against Detroit – 2 touchdowns, 275-plus passing yards – is very doable for Stafford.

9. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens – @ Kansas City Chiefs

In the past three seasons, Lamar Jackson has averaged 205.6 passing yards per game with a 4-3 TD-INT line in Week 1. Now, he opens the 2024 NFL season against one of the best defenses in the league. Baltimore will need to rely on Derrick Henry more in this one, tiring out the Chiefs' defensive line that should consistently overwhelm the Ravens' offensive line in passing situations. Jackson's rushing ability gives him a solid fantasy floor, but we don't see a ton of points upside here.

10. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts – vs Houston Texans

Rushing yards certainly boosts players up the Week 1 fantasy QB rankings. Anthony Richardson showed in the preseason that there are plenty of things he needs to work on. It also doesn't help that his favorite target in camp, Josh Downs, is sidelined. Still, Richardson is one of the most athletic quarterbacks in the NFL and Shane Steichen's scheme will get the Colts' quarterback enough big-play opportunities.

11. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals – vs Buffalo Bills

Kyler Murray is flying under the radar as one of the top fantasy football quarterbacks to roster in 2024. Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Perzing drew up an impressive offense last season and he now has a healthy Murray along with a No. 1 receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr. We do bump Murray down a few spots because Bills coach Sean McDermott's defensive mind is one of the best in the league, but the Cardinals will have some success through the air on Sunday.

12. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks – vs Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos can put All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain on one of the Seahawks' receivers. However, that also means the rest of the Broncos' secondary faces two of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Those present matchup advantages for Seahawks' offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who can architect one of the best offenses in the NFC this fall. All of this sets up beautifully for Geno Smith to be one of the most underrated fantasy football quarterbacks in 2024, starting with Week 1.

13. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals – vs New England Patriots

We're ranking Joe Burrow on the assumption that Ja'Marr Chase plays in Week 1 but his snap count is limited after sitting out all summer. This also isn't a particularly great matchup, considering the New England Patriots defense held opponents to 181.9 pass ypg with an 80.7 average QB rating allowed from Weeks 10-18 last year. New England boasts a lot of great, young talent in the secondary and Jerod Mayo should still have a few plans to limit Burrow's production.

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears – vs Tennessee Titans

Caleb Williams' talent and supporting cast give him the chance to be a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2024. However, rookie mistakes and the Bears' offensive line will probably prevent it. The Titans overhauled their defense this offseason and defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson is a future NFL coaching candidate because of his mind. With that said, Williams' situation can make him a top-12 fantasy option in September.

15. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

