10 NFL awards predictions for the 2024 season, including MVP, DPOY and Super Bowl champ

The 2024 NFL season is fast approaching with the road to the Super Bowl underway. As part of our preview for the upcoming campaign, we’ve got NFL awards predictions for both the regular season and NFL playoffs.

Everyone focuses on MVP and Rookie of the Year, but there’s plenty of other hardware up for grabs. From the winner of Super Bowl LIX to Coach of the Year, let’s dive into our NFL awards predictions for the 2024 season.

NFL MVP: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans

Our choice for NFL MVP came down to C.J. Stroud, Jordan Love and Josh Allen. The 2024 season feels like it will be the year for true breakouts into stardom, with Stroud and Love entering the elite tier of quarterback play. As for Allen, we're quite confident he'll play the best football of his NFL career arguably with the worst supporting cast he's ever had. Ultimately, it came down to which quarterback we think will have the best record and stats of the three. Stroud is the pick, taking home NFL MVP in just his second season.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

Picking Offensive Player of the Year felt like one of the more difficult NFL awards predictons in 2024. It's difficult to see a repeat winner (Christian McCaffrey) and we just saw Justin Jefferson win it in 2022. Considering a non-quarterback hasn't won OPOY twice since Terrell Davis (1996, '98), we went in another direction. Health is the lone question with Tyreek Hill, who led the NFL in receiving yards (1,799) in only 16 games last season. If he can stay healthy, there's a strong chance at 1,900 scrimmage yards and an OPOY award for the Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Much like its counterpart, you don't often see players win Defensive Player of the Year multiple times. Aaron Donald (2017, 2018, 2019) and J.J. Watt (2012, 2014, 2015) have done it most recently, but they are largely outliers. Voters like seeing someone new take the honor home, which lessens T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett's odds of winning. Besides, there's a strong chance we see an even better version of Micah Parsons under the tutelage of Mike Zimmer. We're predicting Parsons to take home NFL DPOY in 2024 thanks to a career-high in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles.

NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year: Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears

Drake Maye won't play enough to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Jayden Daniels is behind a porous offensive line. Meanwhile, Caleb Williams is walking into one of the best situations ever for a rookie quarterback. The Chicago Bears have a playoff-caliber roster with the offensive line and receiving corps to put Williams in a position to thrive. Chicago is our darkhorse playoff contender, so having Williams win OROY goes right along with that.

NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

This becomes one of the more interesting choices with our NFL awards predictions. The 2024 NFL Draft set the record for the latest a defensive player has ever been taken (Laiatu Latu, 15th overall pick). There are strong arguments to be made for Latu edge fellow edge rusher Dallas Turner, but Jared Verse stands out even more. The spotlight will be on him as he's helping fill the pass-rushing void left by Aaron Donald's retirement. Plus, there's extra attention given to young players on playoff contenders. We're not expecting double-digit sacks, but something close to that is very doable.

NFL Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh, New York Jets

Voters stopped handing out NFL Coach of the Year to the best head coach in football years ago. It's now about the coach on the team who exceeds expectations. Getting Aaron Rodgers back has put the New York Jets back into playoff contention, but that's just scratching the surface of the club's potential. We think the Jets will be one of the best NFL teams this season, boasting an elite defense and a top-10 offense. That will lead to Robert Saleh winning Coach of the Year and just as importantly, receiving some much-needed job security in New York.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year: Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets

Joe Burrow, Nick Chubb, Anthony Richardson and Kirk Cousins are all compelling candidates for NFL Comeback Player of the Year. Unfortunately, Chubb is still at risk of missing Week 1 while expectations for Burrow and Richardson are sky-high. Aaron Rodgers, coming off a torn Achilles and entering his age-40 season, is more of an unknown. There's a real chance he isn't an MVP-caliber quarterback again, he didn't play at that level in his last season with the Green Bay Packers. With that said, playing like a top-10 quarterback is doable and pushing the Jets into Super Bowl contention will earn him Comeback Player of the Year.

NFL Executive of the Year: Brian Gutekunst, Green Bay Packers

While not as much attention is paid to Executive of the Year, we did want to include it in our NFL awards predictions 2024. Brian Gutekunst had a phenomenal 2023 draft class and his selection of Jordan Love finally paid off last season. Now, a Packers roster that he is responsible for assembling projects to be one of the best NFL teams this fall. Brad Holmes received his credit last year and we're fairly confident the award will stay in the NFC North following this season.

Lombardi Trophy: Kansas City Chiefs

Picking the Super Bowl favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy might not seem much like a bold prediction, but no NFL team has ever pulled off the three-peat in the Super Bowl era. Keep in mind, though, the Kansas City Chiefs roster is better than it was last season. Kansas City essentially spent the last two years retooling their roster and they still hoisted the Lombardi Trophy each time. It will always be smart to bet on the field winning the Super Bowl over Kansas City, but we're trusting our gut with this year's NFL awards predictions.

Super Bowl MVP: Patrick Mahomes

