Week 1 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Updated:
Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL season has arrived with kickoff on Thursday between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to the arrival of the regular season, it’s time for Week 1 fantasy rankings for 2024.

There are minimal things to monitoring the NFL injury report and as of now every player who held out is expected to play in Week 1. Of course, the regular-season opener means this is more guesswork than usual, with no stats to base our fantasy football rankings on. Let’s dive into our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

Week 1 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Josh AllenArizona Cardinals
2Jared GoffLos Angeles Rams
3Patrick MahomesBaltimore Ravens
4Jordan LovePhiladelphia Eagles
5C.J. StroudHouston Texans
6Tua TagovailoaJacksonville Jaguars
7Jalen HurtsGreen Bay Packers
8Matthew StaffordDetroit Lions
9Lamar JacksonKansas City Chiefs
10Anthony RichardsonHouston Texans
11Geno SmithDenver Broncos
12Joe BurrowNew England Patriots
13Kyler MurrayBuffalo Bills
14Caleb WilliamsTennessee Titans
15Kirk CousinsPittsburgh Steelers
16Brock PurdyNew York Jets
17Jayden DanielsTampa Bay Buccaneers
18Dak PrescottCleveland Browns
19Justin HerbertLas Vegas Raiders
20.Baker MayfieldWashington Commanders
Week 1 fantasy rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown for ESPN standard scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top quarterback matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.

Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Bijan RobinsonPittsburgh Steelers
2Christian McCaffreyNew York Jets
3Breece HallSan Francisco 49ers
4Saquon BarkleyGreen Bay Packers
5Derrick HenryKansas City Chiefs
6Jahmyr GibbsLos Angeles Rams
7Jonathan TaylorHouston Texans
8James CookArizona Cardinals
9Kyren WilliamsDetroit Lions
10Josh JacobsPhiladelphia Eagles
11James ConnerBuffalo Bills
12Travis EtienneMiami Dolphins
13Kenneth WalkerDenver Broncos
14Rachaad WhiteWashington Commanders
15David MontgomeryLos Angeles Rams
16Isiah PachecoBaltimore Ravens
17De’Von AchaneJacksonville Jaguars
18Aaron JonesNew York Giants
19Joe MixonIndianapolis Colts
20.Alvin KamaraCarolina Panthers
21.D’Andre SwiftTennessee Titans
22.Najee HarrisAtlanta falcons
23.Jerome FordDallas Cowboys
24.Raheem MostertJacksonville Jaguars
25.Tony PollardChicago Bears
26.Brian Robinson JrTampa Bay Buccaneers
27.Zamir WhiteLos Angeles Chargers
28.Rhamondre StevensonCincinnati Bengals
29.Zack MossNew England Patriots
30.Chuba HubbardNew Orleans Saints
Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top running back matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Tuesday.

Week 1 fantasy wide receiver rankings

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Amon-Ra St. BrownLos Angeles Rams
2Justin JeffersonNew York Giants
3Tyreek HillJacksonville Jaguars
4A.J. BrownGreen Bay Packers
5CeeDee LambCleveland Browns
6Ja’Marr Chase (Q – Contract)New England Patriots
7Garrett WilsonSan Francisco 49ers
8Puka NacuaDetroit Lions
9Chris OlaveCarolina Panthers
10Mike EvansWashington Commanders
11Amari CooperDallas Cowboys
12Drake LondonPittsburgh Steelers
13Nico CollinsIndianapolis Colts
14Marvin Harrison JrBuffalo Bills
15Brandon AiyukNew York Jets
16Davante AdamsLos Angeles Chargers
17Jaylen WaddleJacksonville Jaguars
18DK MetcalfDenver Broncos
19DJ MooreTennessee Titans
20.Deebo SamuelNew York Jets
21.DeVonta SmithGreen Bay Packers
22.Michael Pittman JrHouston Texans
23.Malik NabersMinnesota Vikings
24.Terry McLaurinTampa Bay Buccaneers
25.Cooper KuppDetroit Lions
26.Tee HigginsNew England Patriots
27.Chris GodwinWashington Commanders
28.Rashee RiceBaltimore Ravens
29.Zay FlowersKansas City Chiefs
30.Stefon DiggsIndianapolis Colts
31.George PickensAtlanta Falcons
32.Xavier WorthyBaltimore Ravens
33.Jayden ReedPhiladelphia Eagles
34.Diontae JohnsonNew Orleans Saints
35.Calvin RidleyChicago Bears
36.Ladd McConkeyLas Vegas Raiders
37.Jaxon Smith-NjigbaDenver Broncos
38.Courtland SuttonSeattle Seahawks
39.Christian KirkMiami Dolphins
40.Curtis SamuelArizona Cardinals
Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top wide receiver matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.

Week 1 fantasy rankings: Tight Ends

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
RANKPLAYEROPPONENT
1Sam LaPortaLos Angeles Rams
2Mark AndrewsKansas City Chiefs
3Trey McBrideBuffalo Bills
4Kyle PittsPittsburgh Steelers
5Travis KelceBaltimore Ravens
6Jake FergusonCleveland Browns
7George KittleNew York Jets
8Dallas GoedertGreen Bay Packers
9Dalton KincaidArizona Cardinals
10Dalton SchultzIndianapolis Colts
11Noah FantDenver Broncos
12Evan EngramMiami Dolphins
13David NjokuDallas Cowboys
14Luke MusgravePhiladelphia Eagles
15Brock BowersLos Angeles Chargers
16Pat FreiermuthAtlanta Falcons
17Cole KmetTennessee Titans
18Hunter HenryCincinnati Bengals
19Taysom HillCarolina Panthers
20.Chigoziem OkonkwoChicago Bears
Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Additional Week 1 fantasy rankings

More About: