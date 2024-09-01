Week 1 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 NFL season has arrived with kickoff on Thursday between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to the arrival of the regular season, it’s time for Week 1 fantasy rankings for 2024.

There are minimal things to monitoring the NFL injury report and as of now every player who held out is expected to play in Week 1. Of course, the regular-season opener means this is more guesswork than usual, with no stats to base our fantasy football rankings on. Let’s dive into our Week 1 fantasy rankings.

Week 1 fantasy QB rankings

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Josh Allen Arizona Cardinals 2 Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 3 Patrick Mahomes Baltimore Ravens 4 Jordan Love Philadelphia Eagles 5 C.J. Stroud Houston Texans 6 Tua Tagovailoa Jacksonville Jaguars 7 Jalen Hurts Green Bay Packers 8 Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions 9 Lamar Jackson Kansas City Chiefs 10 Anthony Richardson Houston Texans 11 Geno Smith Denver Broncos 12 Joe Burrow New England Patriots 13 Kyler Murray Buffalo Bills 14 Caleb Williams Tennessee Titans 15 Kirk Cousins Pittsburgh Steelers 16 Brock Purdy New York Jets 17 Jayden Daniels Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18 Dak Prescott Cleveland Browns 19 Justin Herbert Las Vegas Raiders 20. Baker Mayfield Washington Commanders Week 1 fantasy rankings based on 4 points per passing touchdown for ESPN standard scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top quarterback matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.

Related: NFL QB rankings 2024

Week 1 fantasy RB rankings

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Bijan Robinson Pittsburgh Steelers 2 Christian McCaffrey New York Jets 3 Breece Hall San Francisco 49ers 4 Saquon Barkley Green Bay Packers 5 Derrick Henry Kansas City Chiefs 6 Jahmyr Gibbs Los Angeles Rams 7 Jonathan Taylor Houston Texans 8 James Cook Arizona Cardinals 9 Kyren Williams Detroit Lions 10 Josh Jacobs Philadelphia Eagles 11 James Conner Buffalo Bills 12 Travis Etienne Miami Dolphins 13 Kenneth Walker Denver Broncos 14 Rachaad White Washington Commanders 15 David Montgomery Los Angeles Rams 16 Isiah Pacheco Baltimore Ravens 17 De’Von Achane Jacksonville Jaguars 18 Aaron Jones New York Giants 19 Joe Mixon Indianapolis Colts 20. Alvin Kamara Carolina Panthers 21. D’Andre Swift Tennessee Titans 22. Najee Harris Atlanta falcons 23. Jerome Ford Dallas Cowboys 24. Raheem Mostert Jacksonville Jaguars 25. Tony Pollard Chicago Bears 26. Brian Robinson Jr Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27. Zamir White Los Angeles Chargers 28. Rhamondre Stevenson Cincinnati Bengals 29. Zack Moss New England Patriots 30. Chuba Hubbard New Orleans Saints Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top running back matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Tuesday.

Related: Worst NFL starters on all 32 teams

Week 1 fantasy wide receiver rankings

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown Los Angeles Rams 2 Justin Jefferson New York Giants 3 Tyreek Hill Jacksonville Jaguars 4 A.J. Brown Green Bay Packers 5 CeeDee Lamb Cleveland Browns 6 Ja’Marr Chase (Q – Contract) New England Patriots 7 Garrett Wilson San Francisco 49ers 8 Puka Nacua Detroit Lions 9 Chris Olave Carolina Panthers 10 Mike Evans Washington Commanders 11 Amari Cooper Dallas Cowboys 12 Drake London Pittsburgh Steelers 13 Nico Collins Indianapolis Colts 14 Marvin Harrison Jr Buffalo Bills 15 Brandon Aiyuk New York Jets 16 Davante Adams Los Angeles Chargers 17 Jaylen Waddle Jacksonville Jaguars 18 DK Metcalf Denver Broncos 19 DJ Moore Tennessee Titans 20. Deebo Samuel New York Jets 21. DeVonta Smith Green Bay Packers 22. Michael Pittman Jr Houston Texans 23. Malik Nabers Minnesota Vikings 24. Terry McLaurin Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25. Cooper Kupp Detroit Lions 26. Tee Higgins New England Patriots 27. Chris Godwin Washington Commanders 28. Rashee Rice Baltimore Ravens 29. Zay Flowers Kansas City Chiefs 30. Stefon Diggs Indianapolis Colts 31. George Pickens Atlanta Falcons 32. Xavier Worthy Baltimore Ravens 33. Jayden Reed Philadelphia Eagles 34. Diontae Johnson New Orleans Saints 35. Calvin Ridley Chicago Bears 36. Ladd McConkey Las Vegas Raiders 37. Jaxon Smith-Njigba Denver Broncos 38. Courtland Sutton Seattle Seahawks 39. Christian Kirk Miami Dolphins 40. Curtis Samuel Arizona Cardinals Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top wide receiver matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.

Related: NFL predictions 2024

Week 1 fantasy rankings: Tight Ends

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

RANK PLAYER OPPONENT 1 Sam LaPorta Los Angeles Rams 2 Mark Andrews Kansas City Chiefs 3 Trey McBride Buffalo Bills 4 Kyle Pitts Pittsburgh Steelers 5 Travis Kelce Baltimore Ravens 6 Jake Ferguson Cleveland Browns 7 George Kittle New York Jets 8 Dallas Goedert Green Bay Packers 9 Dalton Kincaid Arizona Cardinals 10 Dalton Schultz Indianapolis Colts 11 Noah Fant Denver Broncos 12 Evan Engram Miami Dolphins 13 David Njoku Dallas Cowboys 14 Luke Musgrave Philadelphia Eagles 15 Brock Bowers Los Angeles Chargers 16 Pat Freiermuth Atlanta Falcons 17 Cole Kmet Tennessee Titans 18 Hunter Henry Cincinnati Bengals 19 Taysom Hill Carolina Panthers 20. Chigoziem Okonkwo Chicago Bears Week 1 fantasy rankings are based on 0.5 PPR scoring

Related: Highest paid NFL players

Additional Week 1 fantasy rankings