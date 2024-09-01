Week 1 fantasy rankings: Best QB, RB, WR and TEs to start, sit this week

The 2024 NFL season has arrived with kickoff on Thursday between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. Thanks to the arrival of the regular season, it’s time for Week 1 fantasy rankings for 2024.
There are minimal things to monitoring the NFL injury report and as of now every player who held out is expected to play in Week 1. Of course, the regular-season opener means this is more guesswork than usual, with no stats to base our fantasy football rankings on. Let’s dive into our Week 1 fantasy rankings.
Week 1 fantasy QB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Josh Allen
|Arizona Cardinals
|2
|Jared Goff
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|Patrick Mahomes
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|Jordan Love
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5
|C.J. Stroud
|Houston Texans
|6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|Jalen Hurts
|Green Bay Packers
|8
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit Lions
|9
|Lamar Jackson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|10
|Anthony Richardson
|Houston Texans
|11
|Geno Smith
|Denver Broncos
|12
|Joe Burrow
|New England Patriots
|13
|Kyler Murray
|Buffalo Bills
|14
|Caleb Williams
|Tennessee Titans
|15
|Kirk Cousins
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|16
|Brock Purdy
|New York Jets
|17
|Jayden Daniels
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|18
|Dak Prescott
|Cleveland Browns
|19
|Justin Herbert
|Las Vegas Raiders
|20.
|Baker Mayfield
|Washington Commanders
We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top quarterback matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.
Week 1 fantasy RB rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|New York Jets
|3
|Breece Hall
|San Francisco 49ers
|4
|Saquon Barkley
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|Derrick Henry
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|Houston Texans
|8
|James Cook
|Arizona Cardinals
|9
|Kyren Williams
|Detroit Lions
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|Philadelphia Eagles
|11
|James Conner
|Buffalo Bills
|12
|Travis Etienne
|Miami Dolphins
|13
|Kenneth Walker
|Denver Broncos
|14
|Rachaad White
|Washington Commanders
|15
|David Montgomery
|Los Angeles Rams
|16
|Isiah Pacheco
|Baltimore Ravens
|17
|De’Von Achane
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Aaron Jones
|New York Giants
|19
|Joe Mixon
|Indianapolis Colts
|20.
|Alvin Kamara
|Carolina Panthers
|21.
|D’Andre Swift
|Tennessee Titans
|22.
|Najee Harris
|Atlanta falcons
|23.
|Jerome Ford
|Dallas Cowboys
|24.
|Raheem Mostert
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|25.
|Tony Pollard
|Chicago Bears
|26.
|Brian Robinson Jr
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27.
|Zamir White
|Los Angeles Chargers
|28.
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Cincinnati Bengals
|29.
|Zack Moss
|New England Patriots
|30.
|Chuba Hubbard
|New Orleans Saints
We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top running back matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Tuesday.
Week 1 fantasy wide receiver rankings
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|Los Angeles Rams
|2
|Justin Jefferson
|New York Giants
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|A.J. Brown
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|Ja’Marr Chase (Q – Contract)
|New England Patriots
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|San Francisco 49ers
|8
|Puka Nacua
|Detroit Lions
|9
|Chris Olave
|Carolina Panthers
|10
|Mike Evans
|Washington Commanders
|11
|Amari Cooper
|Dallas Cowboys
|12
|Drake London
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|13
|Nico Collins
|Indianapolis Colts
|14
|Marvin Harrison Jr
|Buffalo Bills
|15
|Brandon Aiyuk
|New York Jets
|16
|Davante Adams
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17
|Jaylen Waddle
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|DK Metcalf
|Denver Broncos
|19
|DJ Moore
|Tennessee Titans
|20.
|Deebo Samuel
|New York Jets
|21.
|DeVonta Smith
|Green Bay Packers
|22.
|Michael Pittman Jr
|Houston Texans
|23.
|Malik Nabers
|Minnesota Vikings
|24.
|Terry McLaurin
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|25.
|Cooper Kupp
|Detroit Lions
|26.
|Tee Higgins
|New England Patriots
|27.
|Chris Godwin
|Washington Commanders
|28.
|Rashee Rice
|Baltimore Ravens
|29.
|Zay Flowers
|Kansas City Chiefs
|30.
|Stefon Diggs
|Indianapolis Colts
|31.
|George Pickens
|Atlanta Falcons
|32.
|Xavier Worthy
|Baltimore Ravens
|33.
|Jayden Reed
|Philadelphia Eagles
|34.
|Diontae Johnson
|New Orleans Saints
|35.
|Calvin Ridley
|Chicago Bears
|36.
|Ladd McConkey
|Las Vegas Raiders
|37.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Denver Broncos
|38.
|Courtland Sutton
|Seattle Seahawks
|39.
|Christian Kirk
|Miami Dolphins
|40.
|Curtis Samuel
|Arizona Cardinals
We’ll provide fantasy football analysis of the top wide receiver matchups to target for Week 1, in both season-long fantasy and DFS, on Monday.
Week 1 fantasy rankings: Tight Ends
|RANK
|PLAYER
|OPPONENT
|1
|Sam LaPorta
|Los Angeles Rams
|2
|Mark Andrews
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|Trey McBride
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|Kyle Pitts
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5
|Travis Kelce
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|Jake Ferguson
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|George Kittle
|New York Jets
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|Green Bay Packers
|9
|Dalton Kincaid
|Arizona Cardinals
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|Indianapolis Colts
|11
|Noah Fant
|Denver Broncos
|12
|Evan Engram
|Miami Dolphins
|13
|David Njoku
|Dallas Cowboys
|14
|Luke Musgrave
|Philadelphia Eagles
|15
|Brock Bowers
|Los Angeles Chargers
|16
|Pat Freiermuth
|Atlanta Falcons
|17
|Cole Kmet
|Tennessee Titans
|18
|Hunter Henry
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Taysom Hill
|Carolina Panthers
|20.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|Chicago Bears
