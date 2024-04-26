Ezekiel Elliott return to the Dallas Cowboys is ‘reportedly’ imminent: Why it makes no sense

The Dallas Cowboys hosted their former running back Ezekiel Elliott for a visit earlier this week leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

Elliott had starred in Big D from 2016-22, earning three Pro Bowl nods in the process. The ‘Boys moved off him following the 2022 campaign due to a combination of his cap figure and regression on the part of the running back.

It now looks like the two sides are about to reunite for some reason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Elliott returning to the Cowboys is “increasingly imminent.” The report notes that the interest in a reunion is “independent” of that Jerry Jones and Co. do moving forward in the NFL Draft.

Make it make sense. Here are three quick reasons why it doesn’t.

From 2016-21 with the Cowboys, Elliott averaged 1,605 total yards and 11 touchdowns at a clip of 5.0 yards per touch. This included him being suspended for six games back in 2017 due to allegations of domestic violence.

His final season with the Cowboys saw Elliott put up 968 total yards while averaging a mere 3.9 yards per touch. Sure, he tallied 12 touchdowns. But that was more as a short-yardage option to Tony Pollard. Last season with the New England Patriots, Elliott ran for 642 yards while averaging 3.5 yards per tote in a part-time role. Typically, when running backs regress as they near 30, they don’t magically turn it around.

Dallas Cowboys should focus on NFL Draft, not Ezekiel Elliott reunion

Why not exhaust a couple picks moving forward in the NFL Draft on running backs? The idea here would be to get younger. We’ve seen backs jump on to the scene as rookies and perform at a high level early on. If the Cowboys make the right selection, there is no reason to believe this can’t be the case in 2024.

On that note, Dallas has been linked to former Texas running back Jonathon Brooks a lot as the NFL Draft moves forward. Jerry Jones has done nothing to hide that.

“In my 30 years, I thought it was the best interview that I ever had with a player. He’s outstanding. And he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high. And he’s a good player.” Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Jonathon Brooks

There is a scenario in play that suggests the Cowboys could add Brooks to the mix in Round 2 while selecting another running back later with the assets acquired in Thursday’s trade down.

The idea of Elliott returning to Dallas seems more romantic than anything else. It’s not based on actual football, meaning that it would also make no real sense.