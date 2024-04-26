Jerry Jones does little to hide who is the Dallas Cowboys’ top target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft in the rearview teams like the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to Round 2 and on Thursday night Jerry Jones did not at all hide who is the top target for the team on Friday.

The Cowboys were busy during night one of this year’s NFL Draft. Originally the team was set to make their first pick at 24th overall and could have gone in many different directions. However, the organization made a savvy move when they swapped picks with the Detroit Lions and took Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton with their selection.

After losing Tyron Smith in free agency last month, landing Guyton was met with much praise since it addressed an obvious need and acquired a player many thought might go higher in Round 1. While who the Cowboys would go after in Round 1 was the subject of much speculation it seems the player they could take on Friday has become more obvious.

Following their selection in Round 1 on Thursday night, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to local media about their Roound 1 decision and revealed his heavy interest in Texas running back Jonathon Brooks.

Dallas Cowboys owner a huge fan of Jonathon Brooks

“In my 30 years, I thought it was the best interview that I ever had with a player. He’s outstanding. And he’s a great football player. We got him high, high, high. And he’s a good player,” Jones said about Brooks.

The Texas Longhorns star is still available heading into Friday night and is viewed as a top-50 player on many draft boards. The former Texas high school star had a big year in his first season as a starter. In 11 games he ran for over 1,100 games and 10 touchdowns. He also reeled in 286 yards through the air on 25 catches.

Jonathon Brooks stats (2023): 187 carries, 1,139 yards, 11 total touchdowns, 286 receiving yards

He would address a major need that Dallas has heading into the season after the team lost Tony Pollard in free agency last month. As of now, Rico Dowdle is penciled in as the team’s starting running back in 2024. However, there have been recent reports the organization has had recent discussions with former homegrown star Ezekiel Elliott.

