Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024: Cowboys draft grade, pick-by-pick analysis

Who did the Dallas Cowboys draft? The 2024 NFL Draft provides the Cowboys front office with another opportunity to strengthen its excellent track record in the NFL Draft. Our Cowboys draft picks tracker 2024 will keep you updated with everything you need to know from the first round to the end of Day 3.

Let’s dive into our analysis of the Cowboys draft picks in 2024. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll also have prospect profiles on every member of the Cowboys draft class.

Cowboys draft analysis 2024: Pick-by-pick analysis of the Cowboys draft class

Round 1, 29th overall: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Cowboys selected offensive tackle Tyler Guyton with the 29th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. After trading down, picking up the 73rd overall pick in a deal with the Lions, Detroit lands an offensive tackle prospect with one of the highest ceilings.

Guyton is a very good athlete with massive size (6-foot-7) and the Texas native is only going to be 22 years old in his rookie season. He might have a great shot to start at right tackle in 2024, but inexperience (15 career starts) and poor technique mean there would likely be a lot of growing pains. Guyton is more of a pick for the future, though, the same was said about Tyler Smith and he nearly played at an All-Pro level in 2023. If Guyton is developed and reaches his potential, the Guyton-Smith tandem will be a core part of the Cowboys’ offensive line for a long, long time.

Cowboys draft grade: B+

Round 2, 56th overall: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

With their first pick in the second round, the Cowboys selected Western Michigan edge rusher Marshawn Kneeland with the 56th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Rated by Dane Brugler of The Athletic as the 32nd-best prospect in the 2024 class, Kneeland generated some first-round buzz in the days leading up to the NFL Draft. Kneeland – 88 Athleticism Score from NFl.com – played tight end in high school then made a conversion to the defensive line. Kneeland will be a situational player as a rookie, but the opportunity to learn from DeMarcus Lawrence bodes very well for his future. The athleticism physicality and instincts at least give Kneeland a solid floor and there’s some nice upside, too.

Cowboys draft grade: B+

Round 3, 73rd overall (via DET): Cooper Beebe, G, Kansas State

Before they find their running back of the future, the Cowboys front office is making sure there’s a strong line blocking for him. With Tyler Smith potentially kicking outside to left tackle for the 2024 season, Kansas State guard Cooper Beebe has a clear path to compete for the starting spot at left guard in 2024, pushing Guyton over to right tackle presumably. Beebe, a 6-foot-4 lineman, is an incredibly intelligent football player who knows how to use his hands and understands the importance of timing and leverage. Beebe can be an immediate starter in Dallas and he has enough talent to maintain a starting spot on the interior for a decade.

Cowboys Draft Grade: B

Round 3, 87th overall: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

With their final selection on Day 2, the Cowboys snagged Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufsu. Rated as a fifth-round talent by NFL.com’s Lanzie Zierlein, Liufau is a classic high IQ player to come from the Fighting Irish. There’s a motor, instincts and tenacity that should allow him to play a minor role in the NFL on running downs, but he can also be deployed as a blitzer or to come down and blow up screens.

Grade: C

Dallas Cowboys draft grades 2024 – Draft grades from NFL experts

Both during and after the 2024 NFL Draft, you can find consensus draft grades on the Cowboys draft class in 2024 right here. We’ll be using expert analysis from NFL.com, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and PFF.

You can find our own analysis for every pick above.

NFL.com: A

A USA Today: C

C Fox Sports: B-

B- Yahoo Sports: C+

C+ CBS Sports: B

B Pro Football Focus: ‘Average’

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2024 – Live Cowboys draft tracker

Here you can find our Cowboys draft tracker 2024, containing every member of the Cowboys draft class in 2024. Our pick-by-pick analysis and consensus Cowboys draft grades can be found above.

