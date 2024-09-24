Week 4 fantasy RB rankings: 20 best running backs for fantasy football in Week 4

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who is the best running back in fantasy football? It’s already been an interesting fantasy season with Christian McCaffrey going down indefinitely before ever playing a snap, while many of his top peers are dominating right now. As we take a look at our Week 4 fantasy RB rankings, you might see a few surprises because of Sunday’s matchups. Let’s immediately dive into the 20 best running backs for fantasy football in Week 4.

20. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns – @ Las Vegas Raiders

It's been a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns and it certainly doesn't feel like things will get better anytime soon. At least Jerome Ford might provide some positive moments in Week 4. The Browns' running back takes on a Las Vegas Raiders defense that is allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (152.7) and is tied for the highest yards per carry average (5.4) allowed). To make matters worse, Maxx Crosby is playing on a high-ankle sprain. This is the week to start Ford.

19. Brian Robinson Jr, Washington Commanders – @ Arizona Cardinals

Fantasy managers feeling disappointed by Brian Robinson Jr's performance on Monday Night Football – 37 scrimmage yards and 1 touchdown – should actually view that game as a positive. The breakout performance from Jayden Daniels and the debut of the Washington Commanders' vertical attack should make it a little easier for Robinson Jr. to run the football in the months to come. We'll note the Arizona Cardinals' defense is only allowing 3.9 yards per carry this season, but opponents have still scored 4 rushing touchdowns while averaging 123.3 rushing yards per game.

18. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers – vs Minnesota Vikings

It might be another letdown game for Josh Jacobs this coming week. While Jordan Love is expected to return on Sunday for the Green Bay Packers, this is a matchup against a Minnesota Vikings defense ceding the fourth-lowest yards per carry average (3.6) and the second-fewest rushing yards per game (71.3). Brian Flores seems to have answers for everything right now, hurting Jacobs' fantasy outlook.

17. Devin Singletary, New York Giants – vs Dallas Cowboys

The New York Giants are just going to try and recreate what the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens did against the Dallas Cowboys. So, while Devin Singletary won't come close to the workload Alvin Kamara and Derrick Henry received, 15 carries against a defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game (185.7), the highest yards per carry average (5.4) and the most rushing touchdowns (eight) makes Singletary an RB2 in Week 4.

16. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars – @ Houston Texans

At least Travis Etienne is making the most out of garbage time and staying involved as a pass-catching threat. In a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, Etienne averaged 6.2 yards per carry and turned 15 touches into 85 scrimmage yards. The Jacksonville Jaguars likely won't beat the Houston Texans in Week 4, but Etienne should put up decent numbers against a defense that is allowing 4.1 ypc this season with 3 rushing touchdowns. Set expectations at mid-tier RB2 numbers with low upside.

15. James Cook, Buffalo Bills – @ Baltimore Ravens

Even with a poor performance on the ground in Monday Night Football – 39 rushing yards and 3.5 yards per carry – James Cook still gave fantasy managers 48 receiving yards and a rushing touchdown. Unfortunately, he slips in Sportsnaut's Week 4 fantasy RB rankings due to this difficult matchup. In three games this season, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed just rushing yards per game (1st in NFL) and 2.8 yards per carry (1st). Putting that into perspective, no other NFL team is allowing under 70 rushing yards per game or under 3.5 yards per rush attempt.

14. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions – vs Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions are at their best when David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs are being fed the football. In Detroit's two victories this season, Montgomery has received at least 18 touches. Plus, running the football is the best path to success against this Seattle Seahawks defense. Montgomery's fantasy managers know Gibbs' presence limits his ceiling, but everything else here is good.

13. De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins – vs Tennessee Titans

In the first game without Tua Tagovailoa, De'Von Achane averaged 2.7 yards per carry on 11 touches. It's the second time this season he's averaged under 2.8 yards per attempt. A lot of blame falls on the Miami Dolphins offensive line, one of the worst in the NFL. Unfortunately, Tuagovailoa's absence and Miami's weakness up front pose a significant deterrent to Achane's upside. What saves his fantasy value is the fact he's drawn 10 targets in the past two games and he just needs one run for a big-play touchdown.

12. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings – @ Green Bay Packers

Revenge Game! After being cut by the Green Bay Packers this offseason, Aaron Jones signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings less than 24 hours later. He now makes his first return to Lambeau Field in a meeting that will be very personal for him. Not only is this a fun 'revenge game' narrative, but Jones is also facing a Packers' defense that is allowing 4.7 yards per carry on the year.

11. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers – @ Indianapolis Colts

This might look crazy, but we're riding with Najee Harris with confidence in our Week 4 fantasy RB rankings. Entering Week 4, the Pittsburgh Steelers have the third-highest rushing rate (57.14 percent) in the NFL and Harris is averaging 20 touches per game. While he's not an explosive runner, that's not necessary against an Indianapolis Colts defense that has already allowed two of its opponents to rush for 200-plus yards in a single game. Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith will see that and take full advantage in a matchup that totally favors the Steelers.

10. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints – @ Atlanta Falcons

The New Orleans Saints suffered some blows to the offensive line in Week 3, which helps explain why Alvin Kamara averaged a season-worst 3.3 yards per carry. With that said, he's now received 22-plus touches in consecutive games. We're dropping Kamara a few spots because of the uncertainty of center Erik McCoy to play in Week 4. Even if he's out, this is still a quality matchup against an Atlanta Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (150.3) and a 4.1 ypc average.

9. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts – vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts eased concerns from fantasy managers regarding Jonathan Taylor, actually allowing him to see the field in the fourth quarter this past week. He’s coming off consecutive games with 100-plus rushing yards and he’s already found the end zone 3 times this season while maintaining a 5.1 yards per carry average. However, he gets pushed down this week against a Pittsburgh Steelers defense that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards per game (71.3) and the second-lowest yards per carry average (3.5). Plus, this unit hasn’t allowed a rushing touchdown.

8. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers – vs New England Patriots

Jordan Mason is thriving in his role as the San Francisco 49ers featured running back and with Christian McCaffrey seeing a specialist in Germany, Mason is keeping this role for a long time. However, this matchup forces him to drop in our Week 4 fantasy RB rankings. Through three games, the New England Patriots defense is allowing just 83 rushing yards per contest with a well below-average 3.7 yards per carry. On the bright side, New England has allowed 3 rushing touchdowns.

7. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams – @ Chicago Bears

With the Los Angeles Rams offense playing without Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Kyren Willaims received 26 touches against the San Francisco 49ers. At that kind of volume, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry doesn’t really matter. Williams is the focal point of this Rams’ offense right now and while the Chicago Bears defense is excellent at containing the passing game, it’s already allowed 4 rushing touchdowns this season and opponents are averaging 4.5 yards per carry and 121.7 rush ypg.

6. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals – vs Washington Commanders

Week 3 – 25 scrimmage yards on 10 touches – was a massive disappointment for James Conner. It's also something the Arizona Cardinals, who love running the football, want to fix quickly. Fortunately for Conner and fantasy managers, there aren't many better matchups than this one in Week 4. The Washington Commanders defense is on short rest and it allows the fifth-highest yards per carry (5.1) in the NFL. Start Conner as an RB1 on Sunday.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions – vs Seattle Seahawks

The slit backfield with David Montgomery will always prevent Jahmyr Gibbs from being atop fantasy RB rankings, but he's still one of the best running backs in fantasy football. On Monday Night Football, Gibbs faces a Seattle Seahawks defense that is allowing 4.4 yards per carry this season and just over 116 rushing yards per contest. It's not a cupcake matchup by any means, but the Detroit Lions offensive line and Gibbs' three-down skill set make him an elite play.

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons – vs New Orleans Saints

The Atlanta Falcons are finally committed to Bijan Robinson as their featured running back, as evidenced by his 60 touches in the first three games. While his streak of consecutive games with 100-plus scrimmage yards ended in Week 3, he scored a touchdown and still had 53 scrimmage yards. He should see 20-plus touches in Week 4 against a New Orleans Saints defense that was just gashed by Saquon Barkley a week earlier.

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets – vs Denver Broncos

Even with Breece Hall sharing touches with Braelon Allen, the New York Jets running back still is receiving 20-plus touches per game and he’s amassed 290 scrimmage yards on the season. While Hall’s yards per carry (3.7) isn’t great, he does make up for it with explosive runs and his pass-catching work. Facing a Denver Broncos defense whose primary weakness is stopping the run – 126 rushing yards per game and 4.4 yards per carry allowed – Hall is one of the top plays for Sunday.

2. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens – vs. Buffalo Bills

The Baltimore Ravens probably won't unleash Derrick Henry in Week 4 like they did against the Dallas Cowboys – 26 touches for 174 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns – but he should get another big workload in this matchup. The Buffalo Bills defense is pretty weak against the run, allowing the 10th-highest yards per carry (4.7) which could be even more meaningful than their rushing ypg average allowed (118.3, 16th in NFL). Regardless, Henry is one of the best fantasy running backs in Week 4.

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

