Week 4 fantasy waiver wire targets, identifying top waiver wire pickups for this week

The 2023 NFL season delivered waiver-wire gems like Puka Nacua, Kyren Williams, Trey McBride and C.J. Stroud. One year later, the fantasy waiver wire hasn’t been quite as great. While we don’t expect any of our Week 4 fantasy waiver wire targets to be league-winners, there are plenty of intriguing depth pieces and potential starters to target before Wednesday. So let’s dive into our top waiver wire pickups for Week 4.

Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings

We're not questioning it anymore. Yes, Sam Darnold is prone to make a few mistakes every game and he nearly had a turnover for the third consecutive contest. However, he's recorded 2-plus passing touchdowns in every game. This also isn't even mentioning the fact that Darnold's success – 657 passing yards and 8-2 TD-INT – is coming without Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. Both playmakers should return in the next few weeks, making this offense even better. Darnold has officially entered territory where we trust him as a fantasy starter.

Justin Fields, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit to Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for helping correct some of Justin Fields' turnover issues of the past. The Steelers quarterback had an interception in Week 3, but it was the only blemish on a line with a rushing touchdown and 245 passing yards with an additional score. Fields faces one of the worst run defenses in football next Sunday (Indianapolis Colts) and he's slowly getting more of this passing game opened up to him. With upcoming matchups against the Colts, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants and Washington Commanders, Fields should have starting-caliber fantasy appeal through November.

Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It's only a matter of time until the Tampa Bay Buccaneers realize a change needs to be made. Rachaad White averaged an abysmal 3.6 yards per carry last season. Behind an improved Bucs' offensive line in 2024, he's now averaging just 2.1 yards per attempt. Change is necessary for a struggling offense. Rookie Bucky Irving is making the most of his opportunities, averaging 6.2 yards per carry entering Week 4. In the two games he received nine-plus touches, Irving averaged over 7 yards per attempt and finished with 60-plus yards. The volume is going to keep ticking up, making Irving a must-add before he officially takes over for White.

Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and team owner Jerry Jones seemingly decided this offseason that the running back position doesn't matter. Ezekiel Elliott lost the battle to Father Time years ago and it's shown this season. Meanwhile, Dalvin Cook can't even get off the practice squad. The lone bright spot is Rico Dowdle, who is at least averaging almost 4 yards per carry and is averaging nearly 8 carries per game. Plus, he's already pulled in 8 receptions this year for 59 receiving yards. He is nothing more than a stash player right now, with the hope that Dallas starts to increase his workload.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

The fact that a No. 2 running back on his own team makes it among our Week 4 fantasy waiver wire targets is a testament to Braelon Allen's talents. After receiving just 2 touches in the season opener, the Jets increased the rookie's workload in Week 2 (9 touches for 56 scrimmage yards) and then bumped it up again in Week 13 (14 touches for 68 scrimmage yards). Allen will obviously always be working behind Breece Hall, but a back averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 5.6 yards per touch who gets 10-plus chances per game is worth rostering. If Hall ever goes down, Allen could be a top-10 play.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Carson Steele was a popular waiver wire target in Week 3 and he led the Kansas City Chiefs backfield in touches on Sunday Night Football. However, his ESPN ownership percentage is still at just 57.8 percent, so he's available in almost half of fantasy leagues. The eventual activation of Kareem Hunt off the practice squad will likely cut into Steele's workload a bit. With that said, he still averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his first NFL start and he clearly has the trust of the Chiefs' coaching staff. We view him as the lead back in Kansas City and that in itself comes with fantasy value.

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Before he suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Indianapolis Colts training camp, wide receiver Josh Downs was the talk of the town. He showcased outstanding chemistry with Anthony Richardson and really stood out as one of the best players on the Colts roster. He made his return in Week 3, playing just 57 percent of the snaps as the team eased him back. We'll see Downs on the field a lot more moving forward and considering Richardson's woes this season, Downs could be the stabilizer that gets open underneath to make things easy for the Colts' quarterback. By mid-October, Downs can be a high-end WR3 in PPR leagues.

Jauan Jennings, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Jauan Jennings should've been generating even more fantasy attention the moment the San Francisco 49ers announced that Deebo Samuel would miss multiple games. When the opportunities arose in 2023, Jennings delivered even without a high target share. Now that Samuel and Christian McCaffrey are out, the looks are there for Jennings. He finished with a team-high 12 targets on Sunday, pulling down 11 receptions for 175 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk is still the No. 1 receiver in San Francisco and Jennings likely won't replicate that target volume. Still, the No. 2 receiver in a Kyle Shanahan offense with the chemistry Jennings has with Brock Purdy makes him a FLEX starter in fantasy football.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Just a few months ago, it seemed like Quentin Johnston was shaping up to be an NFL Draft bust. However, the positive buzz from Jim Harbaugh back in August is proving to have some legitimacy. Johnston only drew 2 targets in Week 3, but he made the most of it with 44 yards and a touchdown. He's now averaging just under 45 receiving yards per game and he's already scored more touchdowns this season (3) than he did all of last year. We certainly wouldn't recommend starting Johnston, especially if Justin Herbert misses time, but he's a nice depth option for when NFL bye weeks hit.

Zach Ertz, TE, Washington Commanders

