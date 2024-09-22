NFL Week 4 power rankings: Packers, Vikings, Jets rise after Week 3, Texans, Cowboys drop

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Who is the best team in the NFL? While NFL Week 3 didn’t prove to be quite as chaotic as the Sunday before it, we still witnessed some incredible action on Sunday. With the games drawing to a close, it’s time for our NFL Week 4 power rankings.

As always, we’re evaluating all 30 clubs from the worst teams in the NFL to the elite tier of the best NFL teams in 2024. We’ll also provide updates following Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football. With that out of the way, let’s dive into our NFL Week 4 power rankings.

32. Tennessee Titans (27) – 0-3

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Will Levis era is over, even if the Tennessee Titans don’t acknowledge it yet. Tennessee’s offensive line didn’t help matters on Sunday, but Levis is the worst decision-maker in the NFL. He was absurdly late on a throw, resulting in a pick-six, and that was one of many baffling decisions he made with the football on Sunday. It’s a shame because the surrounding talent isn’t bad, the quarterback is just dragging everything down. Related: 2025 NFL Draft order, Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2025

31. New England Patriots (26) – 1-2

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

If nothing else, Week 3 showed why it’s probably not safe right now for Drake Maye to be the New England Patriots starting quarterback. New England is abysmal up front, having already allowed 41 total pressures, 26 hurries and 8 sacks in three games, per Pro Football Focus. For now, England is just going to let Jacoby Brissett be the sacrificial lamb. Hopefully, at some point this year, the offensive line at least reaches a level where the Patriots won’t be risking Maye’s long-term health. Also Read: Caitlin Clark effect on WNBA attendance, historic Indiana Fever attendance

30. Las Vegas Raiders (25) – 1-2

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders looked like a team that celebrated the upset win over the Baltimore Ravens too long and didn’t spend any time preparing for the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders pass rush brought Andy Dalton down a few times, but he was picking this secondary apart when he stayed up. Who knows what version of the Raiders we’ll get next week against the Cleveland Browns, though, we’re pretty confident it will be a low-scoring game that fans should avoid. Related: Highest paid NFL players

29. Carolina Panthers (32) – 1-2

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Evidently, Bryce Young was the problem for the Carolina Panthers. In the first two weeks of the season, the Panthers’ offense averaged 102 passing yards and 6.5 points per game. In the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dalton put up 212 yards and 3 touchdowns. We’ll attribute some of this to a spark form a much-needed quarterback change, but it does appear as if Carolina won’t be historically awful this year. Related: Bryce Young trade landing spots

28. Washington Commanders (30) – 1-1

Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders being one of the worst NFL teams this season is unavoidable. Dan Quinn has a bottom-5 defense and this Commanders’ offensive line certainly jeopardizes Jayden Daniels’ health. We understand Washington wants to protect its franchise quarterback who isn’t particularly adept at protecting himself. With that said, it’s time for Kliff Kingsbury to start opening up this offense so we can see Daniels’ deep ball to Terry McLaurin. Also Read: See the Caitlin Clark effect on WNBA TV ratings

27. New York Giants (31) – 1-2

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It doesn’t take long to identify when a player is special. All the buzz from the New York Giants training camp suggested Malik Nabers was that caliber of player, but fans want to see it in the regular season. Yeah, he’s that dude. Nabers – 78 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns – makes this Giants’ offense go and he elevates quarterback Daniel Jones. When that combo is working and this Giants pass rush is wreaking havoc in the backfield – 8 sacks against the Cleveland Browns – you get results like this. Also Read: MLB Power Rankings, Evaluating all 30 teams

26. Cleveland Browns (21) – 1-2

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We’re ready to stick a fork in the Cleveland Browns season. Deshaun Watson threw a pair of touchdown passes on Sunday, but it also came with just 148 net passing yards on 37 attempts and he took 8 sacks. Meanwhile, Myles Garrett is injured and Nick Chubb isn’t returning anytime soon. The Watson trade is really what sunk this team. Now, the Dawg Pound is once again stuck with the decision-making made by ownership. Also Read: Week 5 college football rankings

25. Chicago Bears (17) – 1-2

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Maybe the Chicago Bears are just cursed? On the other hand, the more likely explanation is bad decision-makers at the top. Against an Indianapolis Colts run defense allowing over 200 yards per game, Chicago had nearly double as many pass attempts (52) as carries (28) and it averaged just 2.3 yards per carry. Of course, plenty of that can be blamed on the Bears’ offensive line and an interior that might be one of the weakest units in football. We also got caught up in Chicago’s great receiving corps and defense, completely losing sight of a line that couldn’t protect its franchise QB. Related: Where NFL revenue comes from

24. Indianapolis Colts (28) – 1-2

Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts have an Anthony Richardson problem. We’ll acknowledge that Shane Steichen certainly isn’t doing his second-year quarterback any favors by taking away his Cam Newton-esque rushing ability. However, that has nothing to do with Richardson’s decision-making when he is passing the ball. Richardson completed just 50 percent of his passes, finishing with a 39.0 QB rating and his NFL-high sixth interception. The talk about Richardson as an NFL MVP candidate before the season was always foolish. At this point, Indianapolis just needs him to look like a starting-caliber QB. Also Read: Heisman Watch 2024, Heisman Trophy candidates rankings

23. Denver Broncos (29) – 1-2

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Credit where it’s due, rookie quarterback Bo Nix stepped up on Sunday. The Denver Broncos’ signal-caller protected the football, avoided sacks and did a nice job taking what the defense gave him while mixing in a few deep shots. That is truly all this Broncos offense needs from him because Denver’s defense is making a statement this season. Also Read: MLB playoff picture

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (22) – 0-2

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Losing to the Cleveland Browns looks even worse a week later for the Jacksonville Jaguars. To make matters worse, Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson now face a potential 0-3 hole heading into a tough Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills. If Jacksonville can’t win, pushing the Jaguars to 1-8 since December 2023, it will legitimately be time to start talking about Pederson’s future as a head coach. Related: Jacksonville Jaguars coaching candidates

21. Miami Dolphins (14) – 1-2

Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If anything positive comes out of these next few games for the Miami Dolphins, it’s the importance of Tua Tagovailoa. Maybe he is a system quarterback, but he executes everything Mike McDaniel wants and plays well behind a porous offensive line. Remove Tagovailoa from the equation and you see a team that can’t effectively get the football to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle nor can the offensive line hold up. Miami’s offense is in for a rough next few games against the Titans and Patriots. Related: Worst NFL trades ever, including Deshaun Watson and Bryce Young trades

20. Los Angeles Rams (24) – 1-2

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

That might be one of the most remarkable wins we see in the NFL this season. It’s one thing for the Los Angeles Rams to respond to a 24-14 deficit in the fourth quarter against their biggest rival. What makes this comeback victory so incredible is that Los Angeles accomplished it without Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Steve Avila, Jonah Jackson and Darious Williams. Just an incredible team effort. Related: NFL defense rankings, evaluating all 32 defenses

19. Arizona Cardinals (23) – 1-2

Credit: Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s another loss for the Arizona Cardinals, but this young team is showing they can at least make things interesting against some of the best NFL teams. Kyler Murray is healthy and that version of Murray is electrifying. Unfortunately, Arizona’s defense just doesn’t have the talent to set up Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. for more scoring opportunities and better field position. Still, Cardinals fans should feel very excited about this team’s future and even this season will be a lot of fun. Related: NFL QBs who were set up to fail by their teams, including Bryce Young

18. Cincinnati Bengals (20) – 0-2

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cincinnati Bengals have a golden opportunity in front of them. After dropping their first two games of the season, Joe Burrow and Co. have a chance to turn things around quickly in the next two weeks against the Commanders and Panthers. Both matchups are winnable and they could also provide a huge spark to a Bengals’ offense that really needs some momentum. We’ve seen Cincinnati dig itself out of these holes before and there’s a lot of confidence Burrow will do it again. Related: Love LA Sports? Check out LAFBNetwork.com

17. Los Angeles Chargers (15) – 2-1

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers is fine, we expected that. What’s concerning for the Los Angeles Chargers coming out of Week 3 is Justin Herbert leaving in a walking boot. If Jim Harbaugh’s offense doesn’t have a quarterback opponents have to respect, they’ll stack the box to stop the run. Seeing as how this Chargers defense isn’t particularly strong, that could pose significant problems if Herbert is sidelined multiple games. Also Read: Florida Gators coaching candidates to replace Billy Napier

16. Atlanta Falcons (19) – 1-1

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Update following Sunday Night Football Related: Worst NFL contracts

15. Dallas Cowboys (12) – 1-2

Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Well, at least the fourth quarter prevented it from being a blowout. Week 3 was a reminder that Jerry Jones’ willfully disregarding the importance of the ground game is costly. It also doesn’t help that Dallas seemingly chose not to upgrade its woeful run defense from last season. Still, Dak Prescott nearly saved the day on an afternoon when CeeDee Lamb made a lot of uncharacteristic mistakes. The 1-2 record is a tough spot to be in, but that fourth quarter could provide a small spark to work from. Related: NFL QB rankings

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5) – 2-1

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We’re willing to give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a pass in some regards for Sunday’s blowout loss to the previously winless Denver Broncos. The Buccaneers inactive list included Antoine Winfield Jr, Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. Also known as the three best players on Tampa Bay’s defense. With that said, after Denver’s 70-yard opening touchdown drive, the Bucs’ defense allowed just 282 yards and 1 touchdown. Related: Fantasy Kicker Rankings What’s concerning, sending Tampa Bay plummeting down the Week 4 NFL power rankings, is an offense that went 3-for-11 on third-down attempts and finished with under 230 total yards for the second consecutive game. If things don’t improve quickly, the Bucs are losing next week to the Philadelphia Eagles.

13. New Orleans Saints (14) – 2-1

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints are much better than we, or anyone else, expected to see this season. However, there are always going to be limitations for a team with Derek Carr under center. Carr was only sacked once on Sunday, but he completed just 14-of-25 attempts with a 5.7 yards per attempt average. Then, when the game was on the line, he threw an inexcusable interception that wiped out a shot at the Eagles defense giving up another game-winning drive. Another thing to keep in mind in a 15-12 final score, Philadelphia outgained New Orleans by 239 yards with turnovers and a missed field goal making the scoreboard look closer. Related: NFL playoff predictions

12. Baltimore Ravens (18) – 1-2

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pretty sure the Baltimore Ravens fan base didn’t need that for their health. Lamar Jackson and Co. utterly dominated Dallas for three quarters, coasting into the fourth with a 28-6 lead. Then, the Ravens seemingly forgot there was another 15 minutes left to play. Fortunately, Jackson and Henry’s 238 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns were just enough to escape Dallas with a victory. That game isn’t good for the heart, but it is the turnaround this Ravens’ season needed. Related: NFL offense rankings

11. San Francisco 49ers (6) – 1-2

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Injuries can’t be an excuse when the Los Angeles Rams had even more absences, including two All-Pro offensive weapons. Kyle Shanahan fired Steve Wilks after the Super Bowl loss, wanting his own guys to run things. Shanahan’s hires just allowed Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ backup offense to score 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter for a 27-24 victory. The 49ers seemingly should rebound next week against New England, but after Sunday’s game, who knows with this team. Related: NFL games today, NFL schedule 2024

10. Seattle Seahawks (16) – 3-0

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks certainly benefitted from facing a Miami Dolphins team without Tua Tagovailoa, but this team also just played really well in Week 3. Geno Smith is replicating the success from his breakthrough 2023 season and this Seahawks defense is a lot better under Mike Macdonald than it was for years with Pete Carroll. Plus, this Seahawks offense could get Kenneth Walker back for Week 4. Related: Longest field goals in NFL history

9. New York Jets (13) – 2-1

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have a top-10 defense and the combo of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen is shaping up to be one of the best running back tandems in the NFL. That leaves New York’s potential up to Aaron Rodgers. Even playing at a slightly above-average level makes this a definitive playoff team. If Rodgers looked like he did on Thursday Night Football, operating like a top-10 quarterback, the Jets are Super Bowl contenders. Related: Best NFL coaches ever

8. Green Bay Packers (11) – 2-1

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Green Bay Packers initially ruled out Jordan Love for 3-5 games, everyone in Wisconsin hoped the team could pull 2 wins out of that stretch with Malik Willis. Mission Accomplished. Willis looks like one of the best acquisitions in the NFL this summer and Green Bay doesn’t win this game without him. Now, the Packers get ready for a must-see battle against the Minnesota Vikings. It’s going to be a fantastic battle, especially with Love expected to start in Week 4. Related: NFL stadium rankings

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10) – 3-0

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson isn’t getting this job while. While Justin Fields did throw his first interception of the season, he more than made up for it with the rest of his performance through the air. Pittsburgh’s offense is much better than it was last season, even if that’s a low bar to clear. All Mike Tomlin needed was a league-average offense that protected the football, because this Steelers defense is elite. Together, Pittsburgh is rightfully 3-0 even if most want to see the Steelers beat a great team before giving them their flowers. Related: Best NFL players of all time

6. Philadelphia Eagles (8) – 2-1

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

This is Saquon Barkley’s team. On the road against a scorching-hot New Orleans Saints team, the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the occasion for the first time in a year. Barkley led the way with 156 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns, but Dallas Goedert (10-170) also stepped up with A.J. Brown still out. The Eagles defense also deserves its share of the credit for holding the Saints offense to 1-for-3 on red-zone trips. We still have some questions about Nick Sirianni, but the talent on the Eagles roster and some great game plans from Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio made the difference on Sunday. Related: Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2025, Vikings future draft picks

5. Houston Texans (2) – 2-1

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Even one of the most talented skill groups in the NFL with an outstanding quarterback was no match for Brian Flores’ defense. The Houston Texans just had no answer for anything the Minnesota Vikings did. Houston’s defense was the least of its problems, with Stroud turning it over multiple times. It was also evident how much this Texans offense missed a run game, with third-string running back Cam Akers bringing nothing to the table. Ultimately, Houston just has to learn from this and hope it can rebound next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Related: Top 100 NFL players 2024

4. Detroit Lions (7) – 2-1

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

That’s much closer to the version of the Detroit Lions we expected to see this year. It’s a bit concerning that Jared Goff threw an interception for the third consecutive game, but it was also the lone blemish on his line. Fans also had to love seeing Detroit get back to its identity, relying on Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to put the offense on their back. If this Lions defense can keep improving, that will be the true difference-maker moving forward. Related: Fastest NFL players

3. Buffalo Bills (3) – 2-0

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills have to feel pretty good about where things stand heading into Monday Night Football. In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are injured and playing like a team that will leave the door open to the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens look nothing like the team we saw in 2023. It’s all setting up nicely for Josh Allen and Co. Buffalo certainly has its own issues, but there’s a path to this being the best team in the AFC entering October. Related: Week 5 college football schedule

2. Minnesota Vikings (9) – 3-0

Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings are the best team in the NFC. Heading into Week 3, many picked the Houston Texans to come out with a win in a matchup of two of the best NFL teams right now. Instead, Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and the Vikings defense controlled this game. Yes, Houston had some self-inflicted wounds, but the Vikings looked like the better football team. Not only that, two of Minnesota’s wins have come against two teams in the top 10 of our NFL Week 4 power rankings. Related: Check out Sportsnaut’s YouTube page for analysis, interviews

1. Kansas City Chiefs (1) – 2-0

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images