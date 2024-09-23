Patrick Mahomes unveils reason for Travis Kelce’s slow start to 2024 season

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What’s the deal with Travis Kelce? That sounds like the latest Jerry Seinfeld joke, but it’s a real epidemic the Kansas City Chiefs and many fantasy football managers are asking themselves right now.

The Chiefs are 3-0, but it’s no thanks to Kelce. Or, then again, maybe it is, depending on how you view the situation.

Travis Kelce facing constant double, triple-teams

Through three games, Travis Kelce has accumulated just eight receptions for 69 yards and zero touchdowns. Those numbers would be fine, if this was his stat line for a single game. But they’re not.

So, why hasn’t Kelce been able to bust free for big gains? His quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has a theory, and it’s a pretty valid one.

“Yeah, it’s crazy because teams still — the respect factor they have for Travis is just unreal. It’s well-deserved, but we’re calling a lot of plays for Travis, and it’s like two or three people are going to him. So, I mean, he understands. I think that’s the great thing about him is he wants to make an impact on the game, but he wants to win at the end of the day. I mean, people are really emphasizing trying to take him away and it’s getting other guys open.” Patrick Mahomes on Travis Kelce

Kelce is 34, so some wonder if his decline in production is simply a sign of old age starting to catch up to the four-time All-Pro. Yet, Mahomes has a strong case to suggest Kelce’s time is still coming, which means you may not want to trade him from your fantasy teams just yet.

Last year was the first time Kelce failed to top 1,000 receiving yards since the 2015 season. But he also missed two games due to injury, where he otherwise would have easily gotten the 16 yards he needed to top the 1,000-yard barrier.

His numbers may not look pretty right now, but history suggests Kelce will round into form sooner or later. It may just be a matter of when, not if he’ll start to produce at a higher level.

