5 winners and losers from Kansas City Chiefs’ 22-17 win over Atlanta Falcons on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Week 4 of the NFL season delivered an instant classic for a Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons. On paper, the experienced Chiefs team led by Andy Reid should have had no trouble dismantling the Falcons, led by first-year coach Raheem Morris.

Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins both had their moments. But in the end, it came down to a questionable play call by Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson on 4th-and-inches, taking the ball out of his star quarterback’s hands and giving Bijan Robinson a chance to be a hero. The Falcons lost 22-17, but who were the biggest winners and losers from the Chiefs’ Week 3 win?