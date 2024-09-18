Bryce Young Isn’t To Blame: Tepper’s toxic leadership sabotages Panthers and QB

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The benching of Bryce Young by the Carolina Panthers signals, yet again, the ongoing struggles and questionable decision-making within the organization. While sitting Young might provide short-term relief to a struggling team, it is also a reflection of the franchise’s broader issues, particularly under owner David Tepper’s leadership.

Tepper, who bought the team in 2018, has overseen several coaching changes, roster overhauls, and now the possible stunting of a young quarterback’s growth. This impulsive decision-making speaks to a larger issue of instability and poor long-term planning.

Bryce Young: Not the problem

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The idea that Bryce Young is already a “bust” after just over a season in the NFL is not only premature but also unfair. Yes, his statistics are underwhelming — a 55.4% completion rate, no touchdowns, and three interceptions in 2024 so far — but quarterback development is rarely a linear path. Young is not playing in an environment conducive to success. The Panthers offensive line struggles to protect him, the running game is inconsistent, and the coaching staff lacks a coherent plan to elevate the rookie.

Mel Kiper with an All-Time Mel Kiper rant for the ages on Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/Hhb54yjl0i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2024

Young, a national champion and Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama, showed the talent and intelligence to succeed in the NFL. Comparing him to other recent first-overall draft picks like Andrew Luck, Joe Burrow, and Trevor Lawrence shows that all young quarterbacks face early struggles. Luck was thrust into a rebuilding Indianapolis Colts team, Burrow suffered a season-ending injury before finding success in Cincinnati, and Lawrence endured a difficult rookie year with a dysfunctional Jacksonville Jaguars franchise. However, all three had one thing in common: they were given the time and resources to develop.

Related: NFL exec labels Carolina Panthers’ franchise as a ‘disaster’ after Bryce Young benching

Tepper and the Panthers’ dysfunction stunt Bryce Young’s growth

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Since David Tepper took over the Panthers, the organization has been plagued by instability. Tepper has shown a tendency to be hands-on, which can be both a positive and a negative. On the one hand, an engaged owner shows commitment. On the other, constant interference can prevent coaches and general managers from establishing a long-term vision.

"It's an organizational failure and [David] Tepper is the one, the bag should fall to him. … No conviction in Frank [Reich], no conviction in the quarterback. … It's a freaking joke man. Makes no sense."



—@SaturdayJeff didn’t mince words on Bryce Young being benched. pic.twitter.com/Zl2IXVEl23 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 17, 2024

Tepper’s frequent coaching changes are an example of his impatience. Bryce Young is already playing under his third head coach in 17 months, a sign that there has been no consistent plan for his development. This kind of instability is detrimental to a young quarterback, as it disrupts continuity in play-calling, offensive schemes, and overall team cohesion. Tepper’s approach mirrors the impulsive decision-making of other NFL teams that rush to judgment on their young quarterbacks.

Coaching and Support Staff: Too many voices

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Another key issue is the coaching staff. Bryce Young is supposed to be developing under Dave Canales, who was brought in to help Young after a difficult rookie year. However, the decision to bench him so early in the season suggests that the staff lacks confidence in their ability to properly groom Young. Canales’ predecessor, Frank Reich, lasted just 11 games as head coach, adding to the sense of confusion and lack of direction in Carolina.

There also appears to be a problem of too many voices. From offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to senior offensive assistant Jim Caldwell and quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, Young is receiving input from multiple directions. This makes it harder for him to find consistency and develop the confidence necessary to excel in the NFL. Contrast this with the success stories of Burrow and Lawrence, where the coaching staff played a clear, unified role in the quarterbacks’ growth.

The Social media “bust” mentality

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Social media exacerbates the situation with fans and pundits quick to label any struggling young quarterback as a bust. This is no different with Bryce Young.

This is a dangerous narrative that ignores the complexity of quarterback development. Even some of the greatest quarterbacks like Peyton Manning and Troy Aikman had rough starts to their careers. Manning led the NFL in interceptions as a rookie, and Aikman went 0-11 in his first season before winning three Super Bowls. Bryce Young’s long-term success opportunities are unknown at this early juncture.

"I think Bryce Young is done in Carolina and I would encourage them to trade him..



If I were the Los Angeles Rams I would probably make a call" ~ @danorlovsky7 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Pyu4hd2b99 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 17, 2024

The impatience of today’s NFL discourse, driven by the immediacy of social media reactions, overlooks the fact that developing a quarterback is a long-term process. Young, like Manning and Aikman, has shown the potential to become a franchise leader, but only if he’s given time to grow.

Related: How to watch Carolina Panthers games live

Benchings aren’t the solution

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While benching Young might provide the Panthers with a short-term boost with veteran Andy Dalton stepping in, it won’t fix the deeper issues within the organization. Dalton may provide more stability for the time being. Still, without addressing the broader talent deficiencies on the roster, the Panthers are merely putting a Band-Aid on a much larger wound.

The team’s offensive line is porous, its defense struggles to stop opponents, and there is a general lack of talent across the board. Even if Dalton performs well, the long-term question of whether Bryce Young can be a franchise quarterback remains unanswered.

The right decision, but for the wrong reasons?

Benching Bryce Young, while perhaps necessary for his immediate development, highlights the organizational dysfunction that has plagued the Panthers for years. Young should be given the time, resources, and support to develop into the quarterback many believed he could become. Instead, under Tepper’s ownership, the Panthers are again showing a lack of patience, a short-sighted approach that has prevented the franchise from finding long-term success.

The narrative that Young is a bust is simply the worst of today’s quick-take, social media-driven mentality. Young still has the talent to succeed, but the Panthers’ inability to properly develop him holds him back. The onus is on the franchise, not the player.