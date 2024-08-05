How To Watch Utah Tech Trailblazers Football in 2024

Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Looking back at Utah Tech’s 2023 campaign, the Trailblazers finished with a record of 2-9. To improve on this poor record, Utah Tech cleaned house in the coaching staff and the players in the locker room for a fresh start.

Quarterback Skyler Cassell threw just three passes last season but has received the nod to be the starter this upcoming season. The redshirt freshman broke nine records during his senior year in high school and won the 2022-23 Yakima County Male Athlete of the Year award. Cassell is a top-notch athlete looking to lead Utah Tech to new heights.

Running back Chris Street started his career at the University of California and played there for two years until transferring to Utah Tech in 2023. After his most productive season yet, Street tallied over 400 total yards and two touchdowns last season. Street will finally be the starting running back for the first time in his collegiate career. The redshirt junior will be looking to dominate with the Trailblazers this year.

The Utah Tech football program’s coaching staff was overhauled in hopes of bringing more success. Head Coach Lance Anderson, Offensive Coordinator Greg Stevens, Defensive Coordinator Patrick Moynahan, and Special Teams Coordinator Bonner Bordelon are all entering their first year coaching at Utah Tech. With six more first-year coaches for the university, the Trailblazers will be looking to find a new identity in 2024.

Utah Tech will kick off its season on August 31 at home against the Montana State Bobcats. The team’s most exciting game will come in week two when it faces off against the UNLV Rebels on a neutral field inside the Oakland Raiders Allegiant Stadium. Below, you can find the rest of Utah Tech’s 2024 football schedule.

Date Opposing Team Time Channel Saturday, August 31 Montana State 10:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 7 UNLV 3:00 p.m. TBD Saturday, September 14 Northern Arizona 9:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 21 UC Davis 10:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, September 28 Abilene Christian 9:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, October 5 North Alabama 5:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, October 12 Tarelton State 7:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, October 19 Austin Peay 4:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, October 26 Eastern Kentucky 3:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, November 2 Central Arkansas 4:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, November 9 BYE WEEK N/A N/A Saturday, November 16 West Georgia 4:00 p.m. ESPN Plus Saturday, November 23 Southern Utah 3:00 p.m. ESPN Plus *All times are Eastern

Due to the size of the Utah Tech program, you will not find their games on networks such as ABC, CBS, FS1, or Fox. Because they’re a smaller school, their games will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is a subscription currently offered through the Hulu + Live TV Bundle, or you can purchase ESPN Plus as a standalone streaming service.

Watch Utah Tech Trailblazers football with DIRECTV STREAM

Suggested Plan: Choice

Choice Price: $108.99

$108.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 125+

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch Utah Tech football games with DIRECTV STREAM. However, plenty of college football is viewable on the Choice Plan or above, which includes channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ABC, FS1, and more. Another perk for sports fans is that DIRECTV STREAM offers regional sports networks at no additional cost, so you’ll be able to cheer on your local favorites. With the Choice Plan, you can access plenty of college football and receive unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage.

Suggested Plan: Pro

Pro Price: $79.99

$79.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 185+

Fubo is another streaming service that doesn’t provide ESPN Plus, so Utah Tech football fans won’t have access to watch any games on the platform this season. However, Fubo remains a top streaming service for sports fans of all kinds. With Fubo, you’ll get channels like ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, FS1, FS2, and more. The Pro Plan provides many options in its base channel offering to view college football. Plus, it comes with unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage. You also have the option to get the Fubo Extra add-on for even more sports coverage, including NBA TV, MLB Network, SEC Network, and ESPNU.

Suggested Plan: Hulu + Live TV Bundle

Hulu + Live TV Bundle Price: $76.99

$76.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 90+

Hulu + Live TV offers an option to get ESPN Plus via their Hulu + Live TV Bundle package option. This package will include Hulu’s live TV channel offerings, Hulu’s on-demand library, a Disney Plus subscription, and an ESPN Plus subscription. That means the Disney bundle lets users watch every Utah Tech football game this season on top of key channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, CBS Sports Network, NFL Network, and more. For the cost of the service, you get a lot of value and a variety of content for your entire household. In addition, the Hulu + Live TV Bundle will also provide unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage for those who want to watch matchups on their own time.

Suggested Plan: Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue Price: $55

$55 Free Trial: No

No Channels Included: 48+

Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN Plus, which unfortunately means you won’t have access to Utah Tech football games through the service if you choose it. However, if you’re looking at Sling TV plans, the Sling Orange & Blue Bundle includes popular channels like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, ABC, and more. These channels offer college football and many other sports, so you won’t miss too much of the action. The Orange & Blue plan comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, with the option to upgrade to 200 hours if needed as an add-on. Although Sling TV doesn’t offer what you need to cheer on the Trailblazers, it’s an extremely affordable option for most sports fans.

Suggested Plan: Base

Base Price: $72.99

$72.99 Free Trial: Yes

Yes Channels Included: 100+

With YouTube TV, you won’t be able to watch any Utah Tech football games in 2024. However, there are plenty of channels sports fans will love, including ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, and CBS. Also, to get your college football fill outside of the Trailblazers coverage, you’ll get access to top conference programming like ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. YouTube TV will also provide unlimited hours of cloud DVR storage and the option to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your package to watch all the action this NFL season.

FAQ

The only way to watch Utah Tech football games this season is through an ESPN Plus subscription. This service is separate from most streaming services, but Hulu offers ESPN Plus in the Hulu + Live TV Bundle.

Can I watch college football on ESPN Plus?

Yes, ESPN is projecting to stream over 500 college football games on ESPN Plus in 2024.

Is the Utah Tech game on Hulu?

If you purchase the Hulu + Live TV Bundle, you’ll be able to watch all Utah Tech football games this season with the ESPN Plus subscription included in the bundle.

