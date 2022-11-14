How to Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Race Live This Weekend

Mercedes bounced back last weekend, securing George Russel’s first Formula 1 win and putting an end to the team’s lack of podiums. Lewis Hamilton, who came in second behind his teammate, made contact with world champion Max Verstappen during the first few laps of the race. But it wasn’t just the Red Bull and Mercedes rivals turning heads — Verstappen’s radio communications shed some light on a potential tiff between the two Red Bull racers and has fans wondering what this will mean for the 2022 season finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Will Verstappen butt heads (or tires) with Hamilton to prevent a Mercedes victory or collide with his own teammate to secure a win? Will the potential drama take away from bidding farewell to Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, and perhaps Mick Schumacher?

The Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — taking place on November 20 — is arguably the most anticipated Grand Prix each F1 season. Mercedes’ late comeback may not be enough to secure Hamilton his seventh championship title, but it sure does make the final Grand Prix an exciting one to watch — for all F1 fans.

Make sure you tune in live. This won’t be a race you’ll want to miss!

Where can you stream the F1 Abu Dhabi race?

Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi race on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $40 32+ No Sling Blue $40 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $55 50+ No

Sling TV is our preferred service for tuning into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With three plans to choose from, Sling allows you to personalize your streaming depending on your sports preferences. For the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, you’ll be set to catch all the action with Sling Orange, costing you just $40 per month. If you’re looking for a more comprehensive package to catch both collegiate and professional events across a multitude of sports, the Sling Orange & Blue package may be your best bet. And the good news is, the all-encompassing, combination package is only $15 more per month.

First-time customers can save even more with half off their first month using the service. This means you’ll snag access to over 31 channels with Sling Orange for $20 per month, over 41 channels with Sling Blue for $20 per month, or over 47 channels with Sling Orange & Blue for just $27.50 per month. With a deal like this, Sling TV is the most affordable option to ensure you don’t miss a second from lights out to the checkered flag.

Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi race on Hulu + Live TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Hulu + Live TV keeps things simple by offering just two main Live TV plans: One with ads and one without. The Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV option is just $6 more than the standard ad-included plan, and if you ask us, it’s well worth the extra change. With both plans, you’ll gain access to over 75 live and on-demand channels, including national sports channels like ESPN, FS1, SEC, BTN, and ACCN. Thankfully, you only need ESPN to tune into the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Also, in case you haven’t heard, Hulu + Live TV now comes with Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for no extra cost, no matter which plan you choose. Choosing Hulu + Live TV as your service of choice means you’ll have two options to watch the race: live on ESPN or through the ESPN Plus app. Either way, you’re sure to have a seamless streaming experience.

Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi race on FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

Similar to Sling TV, FuboTV offers a bit more customization than most streaming services. With four plans to choose from, you can select the one for you based on your needs. Whether you’re sticking to a specific budget or need to watch every movie on SHOWTIME, there’s a plan for you.

FuboTV’s Pro plan is considered the base. At $69.99 per month, you’ll get access to over 124 channels (including over 100 sporting events). The Elite package will run you $79.99 per month and provide access to over 178 channels. The Ultimate plan is FuboTV’s highest-tiered plan, costing subscribers $99.99 per month for over 214 channels. The Ultimate plan also includes the Fubo Extra, News Plus, SHOWTIME, and Sports Plus add-ons, so you don’t have to worry about any additional costs. Finally, for Spanish speakers, FuboTV offers a Latino plan with 45 channels for $32.99 per month.

If you sign up for FuboTV with the hopes of catching as many sporting events as possible, you should consider paying a bit more for the Ultimate plan. With the Pro or Elite, you’ll likely need to throw in the Sports Plus add-on, upping your monthly cost anyway. Thankfully, FuboTV offers free trials for each of its packages. Test one out before you commit — you may want more channels than anticipated.

Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi race on DirecTV Stream

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DirecTV Stream created packages at nearly every price point. Starting at $69.99 per month, the Entertainment plan comes with over 75 channels and is best for those interested in news and entertainment coverage. The Choice plan is for sports fans of all kinds — NBA, MLB, college, and more — and comes with over 105 channels for $89.99 per month. The Ultimate plan, offering over 140 channels, should be a go-to for familiar and movie lovers since it includes STARZ and Encore for $104.99 per month. Finally, the Premier package is the largest, most comprehensive package from DirecTV Stream. With over 150 channels, HBO Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Cinemax, and regional sports networks, the top-tier package is best for dedicated TV streamers.

Keep in mind, local channel offerings from DirecTV Stream will depend on your location. However, no matter where you’re located, streaming the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on DirecTV Stream is a breeze. ESPN is included in all packages, even the base.

Watch the F1 Abu Dhabi race on YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

Talk about simplifying the choosing process. YouTube TV offers one main plan and one main plan only. At $64.99 per month, YouTube TV’s base plan offers over 85 channels, including — yes, you guessed it — ESPN. Plus, if you’re not able to catch the start of the race (8 a.m. ET is a bit early), make sure you record it beforehand. You’ll be able to start the race from the beginning whenever you’re ready. Just be sure to stay away from social media to prevent any spoilers.

YouTube TV’s only other plan option is its Spanish plan, strictly for Spanish-speaking households. If this is the plan for you, you’ll get over 28 channels for just $34.99 per month.

As if YouTube TV hasn’t made the picking process easy enough, it’s also offering a limited-time six-day trial. If you start it at the right time, you’ll be able to watch the entire race and see if the service meets your sports streaming needs.

F1 Abu Dhabi race streaming schedule

Friday, Nov. 18: Free Practice 1 @ 5 a.m; Free Practice 2 @ 8 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: Free Practice 3 @ 5:30 a.m.; Qualifying @ 9 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Race @ 8 a.m. (ESPN)

All times are in ET.